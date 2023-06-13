Miami Police Prepare for Donald Trump’s Arraignment on Federal Charges

Miami police officers are putting up police tape and barricades in front of a Florida courthouse ahead of Donald Trump’s arraignment. Federal Marshals, the Secret Service and 1,400 Miami police officers are working together to contain an expected crowd of 5,000 supporters and protesters away from the courthouse. Trump and his Republican allies trashed the indictment but the former president’s ex-Attorney General Bill Barr says his old boss is in trouble.
