MGM’s Orion Pictures Films Coach of the Deaf Football team

In a competitive situation, MGM’s Orion Pictures has won the feature film rights and will partner with producer Freddy Wexler on a feature length film based on the life of Keith Adams, coach of the championship winning all-deaf High School football team, the Riverside Cubs.

The film, which will also focus on the lives of Adams’ two sons who played on the team, is expected to begin production in 2023.

Henry Joost & Rel Schulman are the two behind “Project Power” “Catfish,” are set to direct the feature from a script by Josh Feldman, best known for Marvel’s “Grasshopper,” Wexler wrote the story. Feldman was previously co-wrote the story. “This Close,” This was the first U.S. major series to be written by deaf people.

America was captivated by the story of Coach Adams, the Cubs and his underdog tale. California School for the Deaf in Riverside is the only high school for the deaf in the division. It also happens to be one of two state schools for the deaf. After seven straight losing seasons, the Cubs, led by Coach Adams and his son, the team’s star quarterback, won 11 consecutive victories against all hearing teams, and made it to the state championship for the first time in the school’s 68-year history. Though they lost, the Cubs returned to the state championship this year, on Nov. 18 — where they played the same team — and won it all. The title was won by the California’s first ever deaf football team.

“We’re thrilled that the inspiring story of Keith Adams and the remarkable Cubs has found a home at MGM’s Orion Pictures, a studio with an incredible track record of telling bold and compelling stories,” Wexler. “Not only is this a heartfelt family and sports drama, it is also a groundbreaking story for representation in sports. With Orion’s support and an amazing creative team behind this film, we look forward to breaking new ground on representation in Hollywood.”

Alana Mayo, President of Orion Pictures added: “The story at the heart of this project lies squarely in the unwavering belief Coach Adams had in his team and the team’s belief that there was nothing they couldn’t achieve together. Orion continues to be a home for stories that celebrate every community and we are thrilled to be working with The Adams family, Freddy, DJ, Josh, Henry and Rel to bring this incredible story to audiences.”

“Trusting someone with your life rights is hard to do, but my family and I know Freddy, Alana and this whole team will honor the true, authentic story of our community and the historic rise of the Riverside Cubs,” Adams.

It was previously announced that Wexler acquired the exclusive life rights of the Adams’ family and will produce the feature film alongside DJ Kurs, the Tony-nominated and deaf artistic director of Deaf West Theatre, the company behind “Spring Awakening” An upcoming “CODA” musical. Eryn Brown of Entertainment 360, Dean Movshovitz of the Freddy Wexler Company, Elliah Heifetz of Evergreen Enterprise Experience and Orlee-Rose Strauss of Supermarché will executive produce. Brown and Kurs were co-founders and directors of 1IN4 Coalition. This advocacy organization was founded last year by them to help address the issues of representation and employment of people with disabilities in Hollywood.

As part of their commitment to finding and promoting more talent from the deaf community in Hollywood, the creative team behind this film has committed to casting a deaf actor as the lead role. The football team and all other deaf characters will be performed by actors who are hard-of hearing or deaf.

The Wexler Film and Television Productions has added this project to its growing list of television and film projects, which includes the recently announced “Soul Superhero,” Wexler, Westbrook Studios’ producer and cowriter of the musical fantasy live-action musical Fantasy, is also writing with Kwame Kwei Armah. There’s also “Grace,” The story will focus on an extremely talented and disabled dancer. Wexler will produce the film and write with Kiera Alle. Wexler has also collaborated with the NFL in order to produce and direct a brief documentary about Adams, the Cubs.

Orion Pictures’ recent films include Billy Porter’s directorial debut “What If?” and Chinonye Chukwu’s “Till,” With the former being a contender for an Oscar. Upcoming releases include Sarah Polley’s critically acclaimed “Women Talking” A feature adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Nickel Boys” RaMell Ros

Wexler is represented at CAA by Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. Joost and Schulman have been represented by CAA and James Feldman, Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, and Feldman. Feldman is represented by UTA, Grandview, and attorney Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.