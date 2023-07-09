Meta’s Threads Crosses 90 Million Signups in 4 Days

Meta’s Threads App has reached 90 million signups in the four days since it launched.

In sheer numbers it’s a huge success for the app, which so far is experiencing an exponential increase in demand. Site On Thursday, 30 Million Users were OnlineThe number has increased by more than 3 times in just 2 days. Verify the user accounts by checking out their numerical badgesThe numbers correspond to the user’s order of joining Meta, so Mark Zuckerberg was number one.

The Threads app, one of many that compete with Twitter directly, enjoys a major advantage: an infrastructure already in place to handle the demand.

Threads, as it stands now is an extension of Instagram. Currently, you can only sign up by downloading the app and logging in using your Instagram account. The Threads app will then import your Instagram contacts and profile in order to create an account. This function also expedites finding friends and followers on Threads with a “request all” option.

But as a result it’s unclear how many of the app’s users are emigres from Twitter and how many are Instagram users simply trying out the new feature.

On Friday, Instagram head Adam Mosseri claimed that Meta is not aiming to overtake Twitter with Threads, but rather to “create a public square for communities on Instagram that never really embraced Twitter and for communities on Twitter (and other platforms) that are interested in a less angry place for conversations, but not all of Twitter.”

“Politics and hard news are inevitably going to show up on Threds – they have on Instagram as well to some extent,” Mosseri added. “But we’re not doing to do anything to encourage those verticals.”

In the first two-hours of the app’s debut on Wednesday, Meta gained 2,000,000 users, one day before the official launch date. Within seven hours the number of signups had risen to 10 million, then 30 million by morning. As of Friday, more than 70 million Threads users were registered.

In a video posted to Instagram, Mark Zuckerberg described Threads as “an open and friendly public space for conversation.”

“It takes the best parts of the Instagram experience and creates a whole new app around text, ideas, and sharing what’s on your mind.”

Twitter threatened legal action Thursday against what it sees as a “copycat” platform, with Elon Musk tweeting “Competition is fine, cheating is not.”