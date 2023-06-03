Meta-moves block Facebook, Instagram news for some Canadians

Meta is set to temporarily block up to 5% of its Canadian users from accessing news content on Facebook and Instagram, Meta Canada’s head of public policy Rachel Curran told the Canadian Press Thursday.

These blocks are a test program that will run through June according to the company. Meta threatens to become permanent If Canadian Bill C-18 (also known as the Online News ActThe law is enacted.

It would force large tech firms like Meta to compensate publishers who link to, or reuse their online content. It’s similar to a proposed California law, the “Journalism Preservation Act,” that has also prompted threats of a total news block from Meta.

Under this test, approximately 1.2 Million Canadian Facebook users and Instagram users could be selected at random to lose their access to links to stories, news reels, and other content. Randomly selected publications outside Canada such as the New York Times, BBC and other news sources could be also blocked.

Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez called Meta’s move an intimidation tactic, deeming it “disappointing,” He said This will not influence the lawmakers.

“The fact that Facebook still refuses to work with Canadians shows how irresponsible and out of touch they are,” Rodriguez wrote in French. “Again, this is disappointing from the web giants and Canadians will not be intimidated by these tactics.”

In a statement to the Canadian Press Thursday, Rodriguez added, “When a big tech company, whatever the size is, the amount of money and the powerful lawyers they have, they come here and they tell us, ‘If you don’t do this or that, then I’m pulling the plug,’ — that’s a threat and that is unacceptable.”

Google ran a test similar to this one on 4% Canadians in February citing the exact same bill. Associated Press.

Meta blocked Australian news for one week in the year 2021 before allowing it back. Achieving a deal Publishers.