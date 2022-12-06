Met Office Issues Urgent Cold Weather Alert ‘Troll of Trondheim’ Sends temperature plummeting to as low -10C

The Met Office issued an emergency cold weather warning, as temperatures could plummet to minus 10C.

The cold snap is due to a freezing storm known as the ‘Troll of Trondheim’ sweeping in from Norway.

2 Met Office activated a Level 3 Alert for Severe Cold

Level 3, also known as amber alert, warns about the possibility of freezing weather between Monday December 12 and Wednesday December 13. Social and healthcare professionals are advised to ensure that high-risk populations remain safe.

According to forecasters, air from the Arctic would spread southward across the country with extremely cold nights and freezing temperatures expected by the middle of next week.

According to the Met Office, there’s a 90% chance of extreme cold and icy weather during this time.

“We can expect to see some snow and wintry showers further south as the week progresses, particularly in coastal areas or over higher ground,” Rebekah Sherwin, the deputy chief meteorologist of the agency, said so.

“There will be widespread frosts with temperatures falling to as low as minus 10C overnight in isolated spots by the end of the week.”

Met Office warned, too, that weather conditions could change. “disrupt the delivery of services”.

Winter showers can be expected in the coast areas. Very cold nights and heavy frosts are possible.

Forecasters said that daytime temperatures are expected to remain at or near freezing and overnight temperatures would trend lower.

This alert is considered the most serious, and only a red alert of level 4 or higher can be placed above it.

Even more snow is forecast for the next few weeks. This raises hopes for a White Christmas.

Meteorological Society’s December 19-January 2 long range forecast said that the Met expects a favourable climate. “transition between the cold and mild conditions” In this time period, the “risk of rain, with sleet and snow”.

Dustings of the white stuff are most likely to be seen on higher ground, especially in the Scottish Highlands.

A yellow weather warning for snow covers most of northern Scotland across all of Wednesday.

The Met says that roads and railways in these areas are “likely” Frost conditions can cause severe damage.