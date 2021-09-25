Messi injury Update Chelsea vs Man City, Lacazette Arsenal future, Matty Cash to Poland And More latest News!

TUCHEL’S RESPONSE

Thomas Tuchel has responded classily to claims by Pep Guardiola that his ‘long ball’ tactics helped the Blues to Champions League glory last season.

“If you play against Manchester City you need a very complex performance,” the German said in his press conference on Friday.

“It’s not only about long balls and second balls, but it’s also about long balls and second balls.

“It is about escaping the pressure in your passing ability, but it’s also about escaping pressure by dribbling, by courage, by the intensity, and by winning second balls.

“It is about suffering, it is about defending, it is about never becoming too passive. It’s about everything because it’s a huge, huge challenge.

“They put you under so much pressure and they have so much belief in what they do. Pep’s teams bring out the very best in you.”