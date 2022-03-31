Merriam-Webster Attempts to Explain Cocaine-Related Phrase “Key Bump” After Madison Cawthorn Remarks

Madison Cawthorn, North Carolina Republican Rep For making claims about orgies, the media made headlinesWashington drug use, and using this phrase “key bump,”Merriam-Webster has contributed a weighing in

“People are talking about ‘key bumps,’ and so we have a duty to tell you some things about this,” Merriam-Webster TweetWednesday was the start of a Twitter chain that will examine what Cawthorn may have meant with those two words.

People talk about ‘key bumps,’This is why we feel it is our duty to share some information with you. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) March 30, 2022

“A ‘bump,’In this context, it may be defined as ‘a small quantity of an illicit drug when inhaled in powdered form at one time,’” Merriam-Webster wrote in another tweet. “We do not enter ‘key bump’ as a fixed phrase, as it has not yet demonstrated wide currency of use.”

“You may, if you choose, refer to ‘small amounts of drugs sniffed off a key’ as ‘key bumps,’ but there is something you should be aware of…,”The dictionary brand continued.

“This use of ‘key’ is what we call an attributive noun; you can read more about it here,”It wrote a link to a page that discusses nouns that look like adjectives.

Cawthorn became a big news story after he made an appearance on the “Warrior Poet Society” podcastJohn Lovell, the host of the show, mentioned Netflix. “House of Cards.”Lovell asked Cawthorn about the similarities between Congress’s life and the portrayal of it in the show.

“The sexual perversion that goes on in Washington … being kind of a young guy in Washington, where the average of is probably 60 or 70 — [you] look at all these people, a lot of them that I’ve looked up to through my life, I’ve always paid attention to politics,”Cawthorn spoke.

“Then all of a sudden you get invited, ‘oh hey, we’re going to have a sexual get-together at one of our homes, you should come.’ What did you just ask me to come to? And then you realize they’re asking you to come to an orgy,”He continued. “Some of the people leading on the movement to try and remove addiction in our country, and then you watch them do a key bump of cocaine right in front of you. And it’s like, this is wild.”

The Republican party has reacted by Express their disappointment over Cawthorn’s remarks.