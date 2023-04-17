Meri brown is criticized by Sister Wives viewers for not being happy with Christine’s announcement of her engagement.

Sister Wives’ fans have attacked Meri for her “unhappiness”.

Christine Brown announced last week that she had engaged her future husband, David Woolley.

4 Meri, according to fans, is unhappy about Christine’s marriage. / Therealmeribrown

4 Christine announced the good news to her friends on April 13, 2019. Credit: TLC/Christine Brown

Meanwhile, Janelle Brown sent her good wishes to the new bride — Meri has stayed quiet about the news and fans took notice.

In a selfie she posted to Instagram this past Saturday, Meri looked incredibly beautiful. Happy as ever While wearing a shirt with the word “Epic”, and a big smile,

Just over there, having an epic Saturday!

Some of her fans have stated that she was “unhappy’ about the announcement.

A fan asked, “Meri have you ever congratulated your ex-sister wife?” It’s unlikely as I don’t think you’re that humble or happy for her. You seem to be becoming less and less relevant and lonely.

One person wrote: “Fake Happiness!”

Meri is the last Sister Wives member to have left Kody Brown.

Christine and Janelle left their marriages in November 2021, and Meri joined them more than one year later.

Robyn brown, Kody’s legally married wife, remains with him.

ANOTHER CRYPTIC POSTING

Meri has posted another mysterious message on her Instagram Story this weekend.

The latest quote she chose was from Rumi, which read “Try not resisting the changes coming your way.” Allow life to live through your. You do not need to worry about your life turning upside-down. What makes you think that your current side will be better?

This was just one of the eye-opening messages she’s shared on her Instagram Stories in the last few days.

Meri recently shared one about “cruel situations” and another about being “vulnerable” and “setting boundaries.”

One of the quotes she recently shared was: “It is difficult to stay kind when you are in a cruel situation.”

CHRISTINE’S ANNOUNCEMENT

Christine made her engagement public on April 13.

She shared several sweet sweet photos with David.

She wrote: “We’re engaged! David proposed to me in a very romantic way, and I accepted! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!”

She posed alongside her lover to show off the stunning diamond engagement rings.

She said The PeopleDavid tells me every day I’m beautiful and treats me like a king.

I’ve never felt this kind of love before, and with him around the world is a better place.

The Sister Wives star – who recently went on a trip to California with David – added: “I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”

Christine, 59 and David, 60, made their love public on Valentine’s Day – a couple of months after starting to date.

The announcement comes just weeks after The U.S. Sun exclusively revealed that Christine is ready to marry David.

Source: “Christine is hopeful that David and her will get married. She is 100 percent prepared.

BLINDSIDED

The U.S. Sun discovered that the other media outlets may have been silent for a very good reason.

“Kody and the Sister Wives found out about the news at the same time as everyone else,” a source claimed.

“I did not hear that she personally called anyone.”

It is likely that her children were the only people who had known in advance.

Source: I don’t think she would tell anyone about an announcement prior to posting.

“She has never behaved like that before.” She doesn’t seem to care. It’s “her moment to shine”

Christine’s ex-best friend Janelle, the source believes, was not even told during her brief trip to visit the mom of six in Utah.

The source said, “She would not waste time telling Janelle as Janelle isn’t really supportive.”

The U.S. Sun previously reported that Janelle “doesn’t approve” of the Sister Wives star’s new relationship and feels “disgusted” how quickly she moved on.

According to the source, “If Christine is not getting what she wants out of you then she won’t let you join her inner circle.”

“We all saw it, like, how she dumped her now estranged friend.

She’s been like that since she was a child. “She needs love and attention, but she also likes being the centre of attention.”

TLC was contacted for comment by the U.S. Sun.

4 Meri left Kody last December