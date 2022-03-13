Men can get a significant health benefit from tomatoes

Tomatoes are a great natural source of powerful antioxidant lycopene. This is an organic pigment that gives tomatoes their intense red color (via WebMD). According to A 2021 studyThe journal Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy published that lycopene, the strongest of all carotene antioxidants, has potent anti-cancer effects against a wide range of types of cancer. However, it is lycopene’s unique ability to prevent prostate cancer that has attracted the most attention.

A 2020 Study published in Biomedicine and Pharmacology showed that lycopene alone not only can inhibit the progression and proliferation of prostate cancer cells but can actually trigger apoptosis, or cell death, in existing prostate cancer cells. The study demonstrated this effect directly in cancer cell cultures and in human subjects. The researchers discovered that lycopene also acts on the “signaling pathways”It may be possible to prevent prostate cancer from developing by treating cancer cells in ways that could actually help you avoid it. This is the study that should make all men eat tomato products.