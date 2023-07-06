Memes depict Threads users’ plight as Instagram app gives Twitter a cut-throat competition

Meta’s release of the Instagram Threads app has sparked a string of the most hilarious memes, comparing the new application to Twitter and more.

The Facebook parent company has finally rolled out Instagram threads for both iOS and Android. The app release came on Wednesday, July 5th. For those wondering what Threads is all about, it’s a text-based conversation app that looks eerily similar to Twitter. Although the app is brand new, existing Instagram users need not set it up from scratch. You can use your Instagram usernames on Threads and also follow the same accounts from your account on Threads. Amid the release, many are looking at memes depicting users’ sentiments about the new social media app.

21 hilarious Instagram threads memes

Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk during Instagram Threads launch!

Good old Unai Emery gets a meme

When it’s all Threads vs Twitter talk but you just want to go to Bluesky!

Social media managers realizing they need to post on another platform now!

“#Threads is a mixture of the ego of LinkedIn, with bad memes of Facebook and the hypocrisy of Instagram.”

Instagram Threads vs Twitter memes but Spider-Man edition

When the choice is just too hard to make!

Scenes at Instagram threads launch!

Not now baby, mommy’s figuring out how Instagram threads works.

Mastodon and Bluesky upon Instagram threads launch!

Me explaining Threads to my friends!

What Mastodon and Bluesky will be like when users go on Threads!

Visual representation of me rushing to Threads!

Users who love clean user interface, when IG Threads launches!

When memes on Threads just don’t hit the spot.

New waves of memes are here!

Me explaining Threads to those who don’t care about it!

Do we welcome ‘Twitter reply fiends’ on Threads?

Here come Threads vs Twitter memes!

When the best Threads are about Threads.

How does Instagram Threads work?

Instagram explains Threads is an app where users can post threads of messages and reply to other people’s threads. The replies can be in short pieces of text, photos, videos, links or all of them simultaneously.

Your own threads will appear on your feed along with the replies on them.

To get started on the app, you need to download it from Google Play Store or the Apple App Store and then log in with your Instagram account.