Member of Kardashians empire to ‘appear on The Masked Singer in next week’s show’

A MEMBER of the Kardashians empire will reportedly appear on The Masked Singer next week.

One of the famous family’s inner circle will mask up from head-to-toe to appear in the singing competition’s Group B premiere, TMZ reported.

5 A MEMBER of the Kardashians empire will ‘appear on The Masked Singer next week’

5 One of the famous family’s inner circle will reportedly mask up for the singing competition Image Credits: Getty

The outlet didn’t specify who exactly, but the most notable members of the KUWTK cast are Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and their mom Kris.

The sisters look quite similar. However, viewers will be able to identify Kendall and Khloe more easily if they are taller than their shorter siblings.

The Kardashians might seem too popular for The Masked Singer. However, their closest crew – which includes Addison Rae (Malika Haqq), Jonathan Cheban, Stephanie Shepherd and Stephanie Shepherd – is always worth a look.

Caitlyn Jenniferner, who was a contestant on The Masked Singer in March, is unlikely to be the one chosen.

After being unmasked as Phoenix, the 71-year old was kicked out of the show early.

She said that her children would react to her participation saying, “They’ve always known Dad’s crazy and will do anything.”

“Life’s short. You gotta enjoy it.”

TMZ claimed that the show’s best singer will be unmasked within the first few weeks, in a major upset.

Kim indicated earlier this week that their family has begun filming the new Hulu show.

The long-running $150 million KUWTK contract with E! was ended by the clan. Their long-running $150million KUWTK agreement with E! came to an abrupt halt earlier this year.

In December 2020 it was reported that Kris and her daughters secured a deal for their content to be streamed exclusively on Hulu.

Kim shared an Instagram photo of her mic kit in her lap on Thursday. This hint was made by Kim.

She captioned the photo: “Day 1” hinting that filming has just started.

It is expected that the content will debut in late 2021. Additional details will be made available as they become available.

The reality stars broke hearts when they announced KUWTK was coming to an end after 14 years.

Kim recently sat down with Ellen DeGeneres to talk about the upcoming show and teased the likelihood of her sister Kourtney’s new boyfriend, Travis Barker, appearing on the upcoming series.

“I’m assuming since he’s such a big part of Kourtney’s life that hopefully they will be on,” According to the mother-of-4,

5 Caitlyn Jenner appeared as the Phoenix in the last season in March Image Credits: Fox

5 The new contestant will reportedly be revealed in the group B premiere Image Credits: E! Networks

5 Kim hinted this week that the family have started filming their new Hulu series / @kimkardashian

Caitlyn Jenner is revealed as The Phoenix as former Olympian admits Kardashian family thinks she is ‘crazy’