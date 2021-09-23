Melvin Van Peebles: Who were you and how did you die?

MELVIN Van Peebles was known for his work with Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song.

Peebles died at the age 89 on September 22, 2021.

1 Melvin Van Pebbles passed away at the age of 89 Credit: Getty

Who was Melvin Van Peebles?

Peebles was born August 21, 1932. He is an American actor, director, playwright and novelist.

Most famously, he is known for creating and starring the film Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song.

Is this the cause of his death?

His family, Janus Films and The Criterion Collection confirmed the death of Peebles.

In a statement, they said: “In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual empathy, Melvin Van Peebles made an indelible mark on the international cultural landscape through his films, novels, plays and music.

“His work continues to be essential and is being celebrated at the New York Film Festival this weekend with a 50th anniversary screening of his landmark film Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song; a Criterion Collection box set, Melvin Van Peebles: Essential Films, next week; and a revival of his play Ain’t Supposed to Die a Natural Death, slated for a return to Broadway next year.”

At this time, a cause of death has not been released.

More to follow…

