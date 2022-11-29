Melissa Highsmith found 51 years after being kidnapped. Family Says

Melissa Highsmith’s parents have finally located Melissa after nearly 50 years of trying. Melissa was taken as a baby and abducted in Texas.

Highsmith was abducted in 1971 by a babysitter, who allegedly picked her up but didn’t bring her home. Her relatives claim that they found Highsmith after 51 years of trying to find her through a DNA site.

“I’m trying not to cry,” Inside Edition Digital spoke to brother Jeff Highsmith on Monday. “My whole life I’ve dreamed of meeting my older sister.”

Family members were reunited at Thanksgiving, ending decades worth of sadness and wondering where the 21-month-old was. According to relatives, the reunion was possible after going through 23andMe DNA records.

“Our finding Melissa was purely because of DNA, not because of any police or FBI involvement, podcast involvement, or even our family’s own private investigations or speculations,” Sharon Highsmith’s sister posted on Facebook.

Jeff explained that Jeff found DNA matches between the Highsmith family and the child’s genetic records. Finally, the team was able contact Melanie Walden (a Fort Worth woman) who lived near Melissa Highsmith’s abduction.

“My dad contacted Melanie, he said ‘Your children are a 100% match to me and my ex-wife and our grandchildren,'” Jeff retold.

Jeff told the woman that she didn’t believe her to be his long-lost son’s daughter. However, Jeff indicated that she would happily provide a DNA sample for any family member who requested it.

“Then Melanie looked on our Facebook page and she realized those baby photos were really her. She said ‘Oh, God, that’s me,'” Jeff said.

Jeff indicated that the Highsmith Family has yet to report to Fort Worth Police Department about their search for their missing relative. According to her brother, they await the results of DNA testing that was based on the Saturday sample submitted by Melissa Highsmith.

The authorities stated that they were unable to locate any concrete evidence to support Melissa’s disappearance.

“We are 100% sure it’s her,” Jeff stated. To wrap it all up: “we’re waiting for her DNA results and then we’re going to take those results to the police,” He stated. The family had a meeting with National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Monday. “close Melissa’s case file,” The brother spoke.

Melissa met Jeff with his family and saw his firstborn son after 51 years.

“My dad and mother, it was a reunion for them and their baby girl,” Jeff stated, with his voice breaking.

“I knew it was her. She looked just like my mom, she’s the spitting image of one of my sisters. She looked just like my dad’s sisters. i couldn’t take my eyes off of her. She was just so pleasant and easy to talk to. Just such a sweet, sweet woman. It wasn’t awkward. It wasn’t hard to talk to her,” Her brother spoke up.

Jeff explained that Melissa was missing for many years and the family kept getting false leads. The family eventually created a Facebook group asking for leads. Their hopes rose again in September when an anonymous tip reached the NCME.

The tipster had seen an Melissa – Age progression photo posted by the organization, and said a woman matching that description had been seen on Daniel Island, near Charleston, South Carolina.

It was also a dead end.

The 23andMe match was reintroduced two months later.

“We want the world to know, don’t ever stop looking,” Jeff said. “Don’t ever stop. God answers prayers.”