Melanie Griffith Allegedly Sparking Cancer Fears After Appearance Reportedly Raises Red Flags, Unverified Report Says

Is Melanie Griffith suffering from cancer? One report says she’s dealing with a new nightmare after being spotted with blotches on her left hand. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Hands Trigger Alarm Bells’

According to the National Enquirer, Griffith’s miscolored hands have triggered fears of skin cancer. “Everyone is wondering what’s going on with Melanie’s scary-looking hands,” an insider says. The Working Girl star has had issues with skin cancer in the past, and folks are worried she’s refusing to receive treatment.

One doctor says the blotches are the result of cancer treatment, with liquid nitrogen being used to spray pre-cancerous blemishes off Griffith’s hands. “Dermatologists are making a fortune by spraying these superficial skin pre-cancers,” the doctor says. Griffith has a history of worrying marks on her skin, so an insider concludes, “Her friends just hope this latest flare-up goes away with treatment.”

What’s Going On With Melanie Griffith?

First of all, the liquid nitrogen doctor has never treated Melanie Griffith. He’s looking at the same exact photos of the rest of us and is openly speculating on what could be going on. You should take his take no more seriously than the idea that the blotches are just marks with crayon.

The rest of this story is one massive bait-and-switch. Its title reads, in big bold letters, “Melanie’s new cancer horror!” The story itself isn’t really about new cancer at all. Instead, we get details of treatment and some fear-mongering from so-called “friends.” Since there’s no actual cancer in the article itself, it’s easy to disregard this story as false.

As for the actress, these marks are old news. Since at least 2019, Griffith has had some bruising on her hands. She’s well aware of it, electing to wear a Michael Jackson-esque glove on her left hand during an outing last week. At the very least, this glove means we can debunk the idea that Griffith is ignoring her hand. She also wouldn’t be galavanting around Hollywood if her life was in immediate danger.

Other Griffith Myths

The Enquirer is actually late to this skin-bashing party. The Globe ran an identical story last November about Griffith’s apparently worrying skin. It too quoted some clueless doctors in a vain gesture toward legitimacy. We debunked that story for the same reason: You shouldn’t trust what these folks say because they’ve probably never even met her.

Griffith pops up in tabloid stories all the time. She’s apparently feuding with Gwyneth Paltrow alongside her daughter Dakota Johnson. Johnson and Paltrow get along famously, so that was bogus. We also encountered a rumor about Antonio Banderas trying to win her back. He’s been with Nicole Kempel for over 20 years ago, so it sure looks like he’s moved on—unlike the tabloids.

More Stories From Suggest

Plastic Surgeon Reveals How Celebs Keep Their Surgeries Secret

Tamar Braxton Accused Of ‘Botched’ Cheek Fillers By Blog Of Ill Repute

Amal Clooney Allegedly Forced George To Stop Drinking And Be Sober After Pancreatitis Emergency, Rumor Claimed

Courteney Cox Called Out For Supposed ‘Zombie’ Face After Alleged Plastic Surgery