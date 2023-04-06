Melania & Ivanka Save Donald Trump Indictment Drama by Skipping Post-Indictment Mar-a-Lago Party

Donald Trump got a huge reception on his return to Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night.

After taking part in chaos at the Manhattan courthouse earlier that day, a crowd of MAGA faithfulists gathered to support the ex-president. They included Mike Lindell, My Pillow founder, and Kari Lake, former Arizona governor candidate.

Trump’s sons Donald Jr., Eric, and Barron were there, as well as daughter Tiffany.

There were two very noticeable absences however, starting with former first lady Melania Trump.

Melania’s ex-press secretary Stephanie Grisham says that Melania likes being her own person and she enjoys doing her own thing.

Grisham says Melania doesn’t stand for her husband.

She is a strong person. Grisham recalls that people even talked about it on election night because she was not standing next to him. She was confused and said, “What?” Is that what it is? Are people saying that I should hold him high?

The other notable no-show was former first daughter Ivanka Trump.

“The atmosphere inside Mar-a-Lago was festive,” reported CBS News’ chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett, who was in Palm Beach. “It felt like an indictment celebration. Then Trump began to speak. As Trump read through his list of familiar legal and political grievances, the room became strangely still.

Trump slammed the Manhattan DA, the judge overseeing his case, and even their families just hours after the judge asked him to refrain from comments that had the potential to jeopardize the safety or wellbeing of any individuals.

That came just hours after his son, Donald Jr., posted a link to an article with an image of the judge and his daughter.

Maggie Haberman of the New York Times says that targeting Judge is strategically designed. He is trying to disqualify the judge. She believes that Trump is trying to get the judge to recuse himself.

During this time, Trump’s official courtroom sketch has been the joke of all jokes.

Many say that he is a Grinch. Jane Rosenberg was there to catch up.

Rosenberg states, “That is how he appeared to me.” He looks like that to me. He didn’t look happy. He was not happy. I just I had to get that. That was the expression I saw.”