Mel C Reveals How the Spice Girls Really Got Their Nicknames

Mel C Reveals How the Spice Girls Really Got Their Nicknames
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

If you wanna be a Spice Girl, you’ve got to get with a nickname. 

Thanks for stopping by E!’s Daily Pop on Sept. 23, Mel C, a.k.a. Sporty Spice exclusively revealed the secrets of how the British girl group became so famous back in those days. “Originally, when we were forming as a girl band, we were trying to find out a look,” She elaborated. 

Yet, the five women—Mel C, Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton—felt “uncomfortable” all dressing alike, as was expected from typical pop bands at the time. “We’d walk up to rehearsals, I’d be in my track pants, Geri would be in something quirky, Mel B would be in the leopard,” Mel C pointed out. “We kind of look great as this mish-mash, let’s just do it.”

A London-based magazine slyly dubbed each Spice Girl based on her respective styles, and today, Mel C revels in her “Sporty” nickname. “We just embrace them and run with it,” She laughed. 

Latest News

Previous articleDad left fuming after wife gets two-month-old daughter’s ears pierced
Next articleStunned woman spots cloud which looks EXACTLY like fluffy dog on hind legs

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder