Megyn Kelly Slams Olivia Wilde’s Dragging of Jordan Peterson

Conservative media personality Jordan Peterson made headlines Thursday after being brought to tears over Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling” while interviewing with Piers Morgan – and Megyn Kelly is rushing to his defense by bashing Wilde and her film: “Screw her!”

Wilde appeared in an earlier issue of this month Interview Magazine and, speaking with Maggie Gyllenhaal, revealed that Chris Pine’s cultish leader in her film “Don’t Worry Darling” was based off of The Daily Wire’s Peterson.

“We based that character on this insane man, Jordan Peterson, who is this pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community,” Wilde explained. “[The incels are] basically disenfranchised, mostly white men, who believe they are entitled to sex from women.”

These comments were retread on a Wednesday episode “Piers Morgan Uncensored,”Morgan interviewed Peterson, and it seemed to bring him to tears by his recollection. “People have been after me for a long time because I’ve been speaking to disaffected young men,”Peterson stated.

Then, sitting with Ben Shapiro on Thursday’s episode of her own podcast, “The Megyn Kelly Show,”Kelly rose to defend Peterson’s rights and mocked Wilde. (The topic starts at the 52:00 mark and can be viewed here. You can watch it here.)

Kelly stated that Kelly believed these “disaffected young men”Peterson is your voice.

“Honestly, Ben, I was looking at the numbers. In 2019, men accounted for 80% of all suicide deaths in America — 80%,”Kelly stated, “Additionally, “All the studies also show that a majority of American men who die by suicide have no known history of mental health problems because they don’t talk about them. It’s not that they don’t have any mental health problems, they don’t talk about them. And when they do try to talk about them and listen to Jordan Peterson, subscribe to Jordan Peterson or anybody else speaking out about these issues, they get attacked.”

They get “attacked” – or they get misrepresented in movies like “Don’t Worry Darling,”The host debated.

“They get featured in an Olivia Wilde movie as some sort of demon,”Kelly continued. Then, really getting heated, Kelly accused Wilde’s form of feminism with being out of step with the heart of the #MeToo movement, which Kelly took credit for being at the forefront of.

“So screw her! As somebody who was at the inception of the #MeToo movement, I think I can say what those of us who were there at the beginning. And by the way, Olivia Wilde, you were not one of them, OK? You were not there. It was about just stopping men from making sexual favors at the office, a condition of advancement…. It was never meant to bastardize men writ large. That’s what people like her are doing, and it’s having a serious negative effect.”

You can listen and watch the entire episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show”Shapiro Here.