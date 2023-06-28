Megyn Kelly blasts The View co-hosts for their ‘ridiculous’ defense of Joe Biden and son Hunter

MEGYN Kelly has called out The View co-host Ana Navarro after her comments on President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

The former Fox News host argued that Hunter, 53, should not have attended a recent state dinner at The White House.

4 Megyn Kelly has called out The View co-host Ana Navarro after her recent defense of Joe Biden bringing his son, Hunter, to a White House state dinner Credit: YouTube / The Megyn Kelly Show

4 Navarro argued on Friday’s airing of The View that President Biden’s decision reflected the love he has for his son Credit: ABC

4 She continued that “Joe Biden has never and will never give up on his son Hunter” Credit: ABC

She vocalized her position on the Ruthless podcast while speaking with hosts, Comfortably Smug, Josh Holmes, Michael Duncan, and John Ashbrook, per Daily Mail.

During the conversation, Kelly played a clip from the Friday airing of The View where Navarro seemingly defended President Biden for inviting his son, despite Hunter’s criminal history.

A clip of the state dinner shown during The View’s episode saw White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre continuously refuse to answer reporters’ questions about Hunter’s presence.

Navarro, at one point, said that President Biden inviting Hunter merely “just shows his love for his son.”

“The Hunter Biden story, the scandal, the this, the that — it’s also the story of a father’s love, and Joe Biden has never and will never give up on his son Hunter, and will never treat him lesser than,” The View co-host noted.

“He is a father first; take it or leave it. That’s who he is — that is part of his heart.”

However, Kelly fumed that the situation was inappropriate and argued that the “party” was not President Biden’s to control.

She also said that Navarro’s comments were “ridiculous.”

“You can love your child and still recognize it would be inappropriate, given the circumstances, to bring him to something that is not your private party,” she said.

“It’s not your private party, Joe Biden.”

Kelly added: “It’s our party. It’s the United States. It’s America, and Hunter Biden should not have been there!”

The other co-hosts on the Ruthless podcast further criticized President Biden’s decision, which has received a fair share of backlash and debate.

“This isn’t about hypocrisy…it’s hierarchy… They’re laughing in our faces,” Duncan argued.

“This is a guy who’s being accused of influence peddling in foreign countries and taking money from China, taking money from this corrupt Ukrainian gas company he’s showing up at official events with foreign dignitaries in front of us – they’re laughing at us.”

Holmes implied that Hunter was also getting off easy for what would seemingly be more severe criminal charges from his past because of his relation to the current President of the United States.

Hunter’s attendance at the state dinner, which was hosted for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, came only days after he agreed to plead guilty in court to crimes of which he was accused.

On June 20, Hunter agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax crimes and admit to illegally possessing a gun as a drug user, according to court records obtained by the BBC.

He has been under federal investigation since 2018, and the plea agreement should keep Hunter out of prison.

The terms of the deal, if approved by the presiding judge, would result in monitoring and treatment for Hunter’s history with drugs.

Hunter was also discharged from a part-time Navy Reserve position as a public affairs officer after testing positive for cocaine, AP reported.

In 2021, the 53-year-old released a tell-all book called Beautiful Things: A Memoir, which detailed his struggles with addiction and the loss of his mother and baby sister in a car accident.

