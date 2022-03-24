Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex launches her first Spotify podcast

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is to host a podcast series about the common stereotypes that have historically generalized women as the first project from her and Prince Harry’s Archewell Audio after striking a multi-million dollar deal with Spotify.

Archetypes will launch later in the year

Meghan Markle will be investigating the labels that hold women back for this series. She will meet with experts and historians to discover the history of stereotypes, and she will have open conversations with women who understand how these types of stereotypes influence narratives.

Spotify announced the podcast series after tabloid speculation about delays in production since the December 2020 announcement.

“This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us . . . but where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives,”Markle spoke in the teaser. “This is Archetypes — the podcast where we dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back. I’ll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And I’ll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place.”

Archetypes will be produced by Archewell Audio in partnership with Gimlet Media for Spotify. Markle, Ben Browning, Archewell’s Head of Content, and Rebecca Sananes, Archewell’s Head of Audio, will serve as executive producers alongside Dawn Ostroff, Courtney Holt, and Julie McNamara for Spotify. The teaser was made in partnership by Little Everywhere, a podcast production studio led Jane Marie.