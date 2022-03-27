Meghan Markle’s latest news: Prince Harry Slammed AGAIN by Dad Thomas, who teases him about being a ‘full-carrot’ following Invictus PR stunt

By Tom O'Brien
As he bids goodbye to Ireland, Prince of Wales spoke of “new friendships”.

The Prince of Wales spoke out about “new hope, new friendships and new beginnings”As he said goodbye to Ireland, he did so to the beat of traditional music and dance.

Charles invoked the words and phrases of his mother, Queen, which he followed with a visit in Tipperary to an ancient site. This was the last day of his tour along the Duchess.

The prince paid tribute once more to the monarch “hauntingly beautiful country”After taking part in traditional dancing during his first visit to Ireland, he was inspired to return to Ireland.

Camilla and he made arrangements to meet with Ashling Murphy’s family to express their condolences.

Charles claimed that the name of the 23-year old was Charles “will not be forgotten”He echoed Camilla’s earlier comments, urging men not to be silent about violence against women.

In an effort to highlight the similarities between Ireland and the UK, the prince paid tribute both to UK efforts to aid people during the pandemic as well as those fleeing Ukraine. “more sustainable, healthier and more prosperous future”.

He said: “You remind us that this is a time of new hope, new friendships and new beginnings, underpinning the ancient history, interests and values we share.”

