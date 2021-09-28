Meghan Markle – Prince Harry & Duchess BLASTED for flying home to California in private jet after ‘woke NY tour’

By Tom O'Brien
HealthLife StylePublic Health

The cost of Meghan’s NYC wardrobe

Meanwhile, her wardrobe for the four-day New York trip is ­estimated to have cost £28,000.

On a visit to the World Trade Center and 9/11 Memorial, she wore a  £1,000 heavy black wool Emporio Armani coat, £650 matching black trousers and £450 Aquazzura heels. She chose a £3,200 Max Mara camel coat when she rubbed shoulders with world leaders at the UN on Thursday.

On Friday, she donned a £6,695 outfit — including a £3,850 Loro Piana cashmere coat, £1,300 ­trousers and £425 Manolo Blahnik stilettos — for a visit to school in poverty-hit Harlem.

Public records show 94 per cent of the children there qualify for free meals.
On Saturday, the Duchess returned to the UN while in a £4,500 Max Mara outfit.

Later, in Central Park — where the likes of Coldplay, Jennifer Lopez and Paul Simon played in a 24-hour gig — she wore a £3,300 cream Valentino dress and carried  a £3,500 Dior D-Lite bag.

