Meghan Markle – Prince Harry & Duchess BLASTED for flying home to California in private jet after ‘woke NY tour’

The cost of Meghan’s NYC wardrobe

Meanwhile, her wardrobe for the four-day New York trip is ­estimated to have cost £28,000.

On a visit to the World Trade Center and 9/11 Memorial, she wore a £1,000 heavy black wool Emporio Armani coat, £650 matching black trousers and £450 Aquazzura heels. She chose a £3,200 Max Mara camel coat when she rubbed shoulders with world leaders at the UN on Thursday.

On Friday, she donned a £6,695 outfit — including a £3,850 Loro Piana cashmere coat, £1,300 ­trousers and £425 Manolo Blahnik stilettos — for a visit to school in poverty-hit Harlem.

Public records show 94 per cent of the children there qualify for free meals.

On Saturday, the Duchess returned to the UN while in a £4,500 Max Mara outfit.

Later, in Central Park — where the likes of Coldplay, Jennifer Lopez and Paul Simon played in a 24-hour gig — she wore a £3,300 cream Valentino dress and carried a £3,500 Dior D-Lite bag.