Meghan Markle news – The Prince Harry’shot daggers into media’ during the Royal tour. Before making ANGRY comment, Meghan Markle

Charles’ support of diversity (continued …)

Charles, who was then met by Lord Woolley the college principal, stated: “I couldn’t be more pleased to learn about the excellent work being performed to promote greater inclusion, diversity.

“As Lord Woolley knows, this is a subject which has always been close to my heart, and which I have sought to take forward, and to support, as much as possible much of my life.”

He said, “To meet the enormous challenges ahead of us, our society will need all our talents as well as all our contributions.”

“It is not just a good intention, it is the best good sense.”

“I have said before that our diversity is our greatest strength, and I become ever more convinced of that truth as time goes by and as I see fresh examples of that principle – as I do so clearly here today.”

The prince met with Lord Woolley in private. Woolley is an equalities campaigner as well as the founder of Operation Black Vote.

He was the first black man to head a college at Oxford or Cambridge after he took up his position last month.

He worked previously with the Prince’s Trust to address disadvantage among ethnic minorities.