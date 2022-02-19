Meghan Markle news latest – Why Prince Harry & Duchess could still play a MAJOR role in Prince Charles’ coronation

Prince Harry’s private nickname

Last year, Meghan, 40, let her pet name for Harry, 37, slip out during a TV appearance, leading to the royal being mocked mercilessly by one of his celebrity friends.

The moment occurred during Harry’s appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden, when the pals took a tour bus round LA.

When the mum-of-two spotted Harry in the background, she asked: “Haz, how is your tour of LA going?”

Harry jokingly branded Corden “the worst tour guide in LA”.

The Brit TV host then teased the royal over the moniker, saying: “Haz, oh Haz, I didn’t know we were calling you Haz now?”

Harry responded: “Well you’re not my wife.”

And it’s not the only nickname Meghan has for Harry.

Meanwhile, Harry is said to call Meghan “Meg.”