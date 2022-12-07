Meghan Markle in strapless white gown to receive ‘anti-racism” award from suited Prince Harry. This is ahead of Netflix’s doc

MEGHAN Markle was wearing a white strapless dress for an award she received from Prince Harry and Prince Harry. “structural racism” The Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex , 41, and Harry, 37, who wore a blue suit, were due to pick up the he Ripple of Hope award at a lavish New York ceremony where tables were sold for up to $1million.

The couple arriving at the event in New York City

A couple arrives at the New York City eventCredit to BackGrid
Meghan and Harry didn't answer questions

Meghan and Harry did not answer any questionsCredit to Reuters
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex making their entry into the venue

The entry of the Duke and Duchess Sussex into the venueCredit to AP

Meghan wore an off the shoulder white dress with a thigh high slit. This was after Meghan’s close match at the Earthshot gala.

This dress was paired perfectly with black clutches and long gold earrings. The hairstyle she chose was low-cut.

The couple did not answer any of the questions they were asked after their appearance at the event.

After flying in a private plane from California, the couple of eco-warriors reached New York.

The recipient of the award is “exemplary leaders” Who has demonstrated? “an unwavering commitment” To social change

Celebrities, such as Alec Baldwin from Hollywood, attended this star-studded event.

He said that he liked the way the couple handled difficult situations without much difficulty when he was asked.

“They’ve obviously chosen a different path. Good for them. “They are new immigrants to the States. It’s wonderful that they have agreed to help this cause, which has been ours for many years.

The couple we honoured by John F Ken­nedy’s niece, Kerry Kennedy, at the annual bash, which is organised by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights foundation.

This comes hours after they had been mocked for inaccuracies during a trailer of their Netflix series in which Meghan can be seen crying.

Harry and Meghan will join previous winners Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

U2 star Bono, Hillary Clinton and Desmond Tutu, who helped to end apartheid in South Africa, have also received the award.

They are likely to attend the lavish gala where guests will pay $2,500 for the lowest ticket.

After Meghan accused an unnamed royalty of raising money, it is now. “concerns” More information about “skin colour” of her and Harry’s children in her Oprah Winfrey interview.

She declined to reveal the identity of the racist royal as it would be too “damaging” For them.

The couple presented a supporter before accepting the award. “hatred” And racism.

US businessman Christopher Bouzy, 47, was a little-known tech guru before turning his sights on the royal family last year.

Yesterday, he played a prominent role in streaming giant’s second season. “official teaser” video.

Bouzy then intervened dramatically to tell viewers: “It’s about hatred. It’s about race.”

His claims were screened moments after the couple’s lawyer, Jenny Afia, insisted there was “a war against Meghan to suit other people’s agendas”.

The latest salvo against the Royals is likely to fuel demands for Megahan and Harry to be stripped of their Royal titles.

The King and Queen will both be out this week at pre-arranged engagements and vowed not to be distracted from the job, it is understood.

According to insiders, the Royals have discovered Netflix. “wearying” coming so soon after the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the King taking on a new role.

