Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to join New York Mayor Bill De Blasio at observatory as they begin US ‘adventure’

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry will join New York Mayor Bill De Blasio at an observatory as they begin their US “adventure.”

The Duke and Duchess will join the politician at the One World Observatory in the city in their first public outing since baby Lilibet was born.

Later on during their trip, the Sussexes will broadcast live from Central Park for a Global Citizen Live event to promote the Covid vaccine.

The couple will “continue their urgent work with world leaders in the pursuit of global vaccine equity to end the Covid-19 pandemic for everyone, everywhere”, Global Citizen’s website states.

The public appearance is Meghan’s first since Lilibet’s June birth. A pre-recorded video was released to celebrate her 40th Birthday.

The Sussexes are in the midst of their parental leave, with sources previously suggesting their time off could hit “several months”.

The event will also be the first public outing for the couple since they ditched the UK for their £11million California mansion.

And a pal of the couple has said that Meghan and Harry are now to enter a new era of visibility, with Omid Scobie revealing the “thriving” couple are “really excited” about the busy schedule ahead following the end of their parental leave.

Scobie, the preferred reporter of the Sussexes – who co-authored their biography Finding Freedom – confirmed the pair will return to public life after “keeping toxicity away”.

“They’re a couple who do very well in those moments of human interaction. They need to be on the ground,” Scobie told PEOPLE.

“They say that the proof is in the pudding, and what we are about to see is that pudding.”

Meghan, 40, and Harry, 37, were campaign chairs of Vax Live, whose aims were to “inspire vaccine confidence worldwide and help get the Covid-19 vaccines to everyone”.

At the event’s pre-recorded show in May, the Duke of Sussex was greeted with a standing ovation as he walked on stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

His five-minute speech encouraged people to “look beyond ourselves with empathy and compassion for those we know”.

He added: “We need to lift up all of humanity and make sure that no person or community is left behind.”

The couple – who have been avid campaigners for providing Covid vaccines worldwide – released a statement earlier this year.

They said: “Over the past year, our world has experienced pain, loss and struggle – together.

“Now we need to recover and heal – together. We cannot leave anyone behind.

Everyone will benefit from the vaccine, and everyone will be safer when they are available to all.

“We must pursue equitable vaccine distribution, and in that, restore faith in our common humanity. This mission couldn’t be more critical or important.”

