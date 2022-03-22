Megan Thee Stallion’s label is countersuing her over record not being long enough

Megan Thee Stallion’s label, 1501, is countersuing a lawsuit she filed against them over ‘contractual breaches’.

More specifically, it’s about counts as an album, with 1501 Certified Entertainment saying her Something For Thee Hotties record does not.

In their countersuit, the label says the music was not “original material” as it “included freestyles available on YouTube”.

Megan’s lawyer, Brad Hancock, said the case was “yet another absurd attempt by 1501 to disregard Megan’s album and squeeze more money and more free work out of her for as long as possible”.

