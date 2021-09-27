Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, and More

King Princess said Gov Ball is her favorite festival to play.
“I used to come here every year in high school, blackout drunk,” the 22-year-old singer-songwriter said onstage.
Megan Thee Stallion drew one of the weekend’s biggest crowds.
Though she wasn’t billed as a headliner, fans flocked to Megan Thee Stallion’s Saturday performance on the main stage.
“I’m blessed that I’ve always felt confident in who I am, both inside and out, but it’s always a journey for me and I think that’s true for everyone,” the rapper previously told Insider.
She performed hits like “WAP” and “Savage.”
Insider previously ranked both “WAP” (No. 16) and “Savage” (No. 2) on our list of 2020’s best songs.
Phoebe Bridgers’ moving performance was full of songs from her sophomore album, “Punisher.”
Insider previously ranked “Punisher” at No. 4 on our list of 2020’s best albums.
J Balvin opened with his global smash hit “Mi Gente.”
J Balvin made history as Gov Ball’s first Latino headliner in its 10-year history.
A$AP Rocky launched his performance by crowd-surfing inside of an inflatable car.
Before the headliner arrived, members of his rap collective A$AP Mob jumped into the crowd wearing masks and riled up the fans.
Dominic Fike jumped into the photo pit during his performance of “Phone Numbers.”
The 25-year-old rising star has collaborated with artists like Paul McCartney, Halsey, and Remi Wolf.
Carly Rae Jepsen delighted the crowd with songs like “Run Away With Me” and “Call Me Maybe.”
Insider previously named “Run Away With Me” one of the eight best songs of the 2010s. Jepsen’s breakout hit, “Call Me Maybe,” is one of just 58 songs in history that’s been certified diamond by the RIAA.
Young Thug enjoyed a raucous and devoted crowd, despite taking the stage more than one hour late.
Young Thug was originally scheduled to begin performing at 7 p.m.
Shortly before, festivalgoers received a notification that his set had been postponed 15 minutes, but the “Jeffery” rapper did not take the stage until 8:05 p.m.
Post Malone began his headlining set from an elevated runway.
The Grammy nominee opened with hits “Wow” and “Better Now.” His varied setlist included songs like the groovy “Circles,” guitar ballad “Stay,” and trap banger “White Iverson.”
“Music is becoming so genre-less and just so liquid and anything can be anything,” he previously told Insider. “Just stepping out of comfort zones and maybe doing rock, maybe doing country, maybe putting it all together with all different sorts of genres I think is cool — because there is no genre and it’s just music at that point.”