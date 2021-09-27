Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, and More

Megan Thee Stallion drew one of the weekend’s biggest crowds.





Megan Thee Stallion performs at Gov Ball on Saturday.



Callie Ahlgrim







Though she wasn’t billed as a headliner, fans flocked to Megan Thee Stallion’s Saturday performance on the main stage.

“I’m blessed that I’ve always felt confident in who I am, both inside and out, but it’s always a journey for me and I think that’s true for everyone,” the rapper previously told Insider.