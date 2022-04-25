Megan Thee Stallion Discusses Tory Lanez Shooting on CBS

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, in her first televised interview about the night she was shot in the foot by fellow artist Tory Lanez, tells Gayle King of “CBS Mornings” that she was “so scared” when bullets began to fly.

In 2020, Lanez was charged with assaulting the 24-year-old with a semiautomatic weapon after leaving a party in the Hollywood Hills. According to a press release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, they got into an argument while riding in an SUV. When Megan Thee Stallion, whose birth name is Megan Pete, tried to leave the vehicle, she was wounded after he allegedly fired multiple shots at her, with one bullet hitting her foot.

“It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go. But that’s, like, normal friend stuff,” she told King in a full interview to air on “CBS Mornings” on April 25. “I never put my hands on anybody; I never raised my voice too loud… it shouldn’t have got this crazy.”

She began to tear up as she continued describing what happened that night. “So I get out of the car and it’s like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, ‘Dance, bitch.’ And he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Like, he shot a couple of times. And I was so scared.”

Asked where he was shooting from, Megan Thee Stallion said he was still inside the SUV, shooting over the opened window.

“I didn’t even want to move. I didn’t want to move too quick,” she explained. “‘Cause I’m like, ‘Oh my God, if I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot something that’s, like, super important. I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me.’”

King asked if she feared for her life in that moment. “I was really scared, ’cause I had never been shot at before,” she answered through tears.

Lanez, given name Daystar Peterson, has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to all charges. The trial is expected to begin in September. If convicted, he faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison.

You can watch a preview of the interview in the clip at the top.

Watch Gayle King’s entire interview with Megan Thee Stallion on “CBS Mornings” Monday, April 25, 7 a.m.-9 a.m. ET.