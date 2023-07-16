Megan Fox Bikini Photo Shoot Gets Machine Gun Kelly Fired up

This twin flame may cause a fire in the forest.

The 15th of July is a day to celebrate. Megan Fox Instagram shared pictures from a photo shoot that took place in the woods. The photos show theTransformers star poses in a string green bikini while sitting and crawling on the branch of a large tree. The caption of her photo was “The forest, my oldest friend.”

Her post got her fiancé of a year and a half Machine Gun KellyAll fired up. If this was what a wild creature looked like, he said “I would let it maul” me.

Photographers,Cibelle LeviAlso shared photos of the shoot on You can also InstagramWrite, “Lost In The Forest With A Fairy @meganfox/@[email protected]@hairbyiggy.”

The pics were posted months after Megan appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She told the magazine in an interview that she has “body dysmorphia,” adding, “I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me. It’s not true that I ever loved my body.