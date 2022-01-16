Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Host a Fashion Show in Italy

By Tom O'Brien
Fashionable fiancés.

Machine Gun KellyAnd Megan Fox made their first official appearance as an engaged couple when they hit up the Dolce & Gabbana Men’s F/W23 fashion show in Milan, Italy on Jan 15.

This is the Red Carpet that Turns Heads TransformersStar, 35, showed off her amazing figure in a black lingerie-inspired style that featured a lace button-down tank with a black bra underneath. Low-slung, lace-up leather pants were also included. The look was completed with a matching crystal-encrusted belt, choker, and crystal-embroidered handbag. Black patent pumps heels were also included.

The not-to-be-outdone: “Bloody Valentine”The 31-year-old singer wore a double-breasted black suit with matching mock neck turtleneck. He accessorized his in-your-face look with matching gloves and zip-up Chelsea boots. A set of silver earrings was also included. 

The rapper-turned-rocker (real Name) Colson Baker() opened the fashion show with music and walked down the runway in a customized pearl-encrusted doublebreasted suit with spike studded detail.

