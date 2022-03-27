Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly planning for their wedding ceremony

After meeting the set of Midnight in the SwitchgrassThe movie was called “The Movie.” “trash”Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were smitten by one another. Not only was the actress sub-as a video vixen. “Bloody Valentine,”She finally declared her love for MGK with a gun. They were married in January after two years of being together. (You can watch the engagement video right here. This means that a wedding ceremony is imminent, and the Internet-breaking couple with no pants reportedly has some unconventional plans.

The Megan Fox/MGK Brand is Keeping Up With Wedding Plans

They have never had a traditional relationship. Megan Fox and Megan Fox announced their engagement in an official announcement. “drank each other’s blood”Instead of the typical heart-eyed, emoji fare. Machine Gun Kelly claims that Fox’s engagement rings were specifically made to draw blood. The same grim approach will be used for their wedding, according to Machine Gun Kelly. A source for E! News said:

Because neither of them is traditional, they want a dark and extravagant wedding. Megan even considered wearing a colored or black dress.

Let’s just say, I wouldn’t be surprised at this point to see a black wedding gown on the Transformers alum. (Although, Selling Sunset Technically, Christine Quinn was the one who came up with the idea. MGK had previously stated that the one idea for the wedding ceremony is a “red river”(probably of fake blood) in a gothic setting. So in essence, it sounds like we’re truly getting that Jennifer’s Body sequel after all.

How Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly’s Kids Will Play Into Plans

A fourth factor that contributes to the nuptials is the four children who are 12 or younger. Megan Fox has three young sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green – Journey, 5, Bodhi, 8, and Noah, 9. Machine Gun Kelly also has a daughter, Casie, from a prior relationship. E! News’ source, the children will “definitely be involved in a special way.”

It’s a bit of a broad teaser, to be sure. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are both great, but the mere idea of a child-friendly gothic wedding is still a big inspiration. For some reason, I now can’t stop picturing an Addams FamilyTake on the whole ceremony. Come on, Fox as Morticia? You can also see it, right? I mean, she has already suggested adding her BDSM Spice to the Spice Girl pantheon…

The couple has plenty of time, however, no matter what the case. The report suggests that the wedding won’t be until next year anyway. And while the vision for it is writing itself, fans can check out CinemaBlend’s list of Megan Fox’s upcoming movies along with our schedule of 2022 movie releases.