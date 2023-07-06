Megan Barton Hanson, the Love Island star goes braless wearing a tiny Barbie outfit

Megan Barton Hanson, a LOVE Island star who went braless while wearing a Barbie-styled outfit, put on an racy show.

Reality TV star, Aisha Tyler left very little room for interpretation as she arrived in London to attend the Social Ikon party held at Hush.

2 Megan became famous when she appeared in the 2018 Love Island series Rex Features

2 Megan donned a Barbie pink coord outfit without a bra Credit: Ricky Vigil M/GC images

Megan (29), posed in an almost-there light pink cropped coord.

OnlyFans’ model was braless, wearing a low-cut long-sleeve cardigan in cherry pattern with a middle split that revealed her washboard abs.

The Barbie-pink mini skirt she wore showed her legs off perfectly toned.

She accessorized her glamorous outfit with hot pink high heels and a leather bag that matched.

Megan was wearing a full contour with smokey pink eyeshadow and bright pink blush. She also had a gloss pink lip.

One of her chains and necklaces was adorned with a miniature cherry charm.

The caption of the influencer’s post was “Barbie season.”

Megan’s comments left fans enamored.

One person wrote “Oh, my God! You are not real.”

Another writer wrote: “Absolutely stunner!”

Another said: “The prettiest woman I have ever seen.”

Another said: “You could have been in the film.”

Fiveth: “Thanks so much for your blessing of my feed.”

Megan showed off recently her stunning garden renovation at her massively-priced Essex mansion.

Megan’s patio makeover was shared on Instagram.

LJ services, a property maintenance company, spruced the previously dull slabs up to make them shiny and brand-new.

The builders wrote: “Spend the past couple of days sorting the garden and pathway/patio area out ready for @meganbartonhanson_ to enjoy the summer in ☀️.”

Megan’s garden has evolved over the years.

She showed a garden shaped like a soccer pitch.

She filmed the transformation of her garden, which now features stripes similar to those at Wembley Stadium.

The 28-year-old, who has made a fortune in the wake of the hit dating show, said: “Oh my God, look at my lawn.”

Adding to the Essex Artificial Grass, she said: “I feel I should be on Desperate Housewives.” We can’t get past this. Darling!”

Megan, who earned an estimated £800,000 a month on saucy site Only Fans, moved in to the new pad in 2020.