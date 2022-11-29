Meet Victor Dorobantu, the man behind the hand as Wednesday’s Thing

As in the 1990s. ‘the hand’ A real actor brought the story to life. Let’s meet Victor Dorobantu, the man behind Wednesday’s Thing.

In a world of CGI, it may surprise you to learn there was actually an actor moving around on the set of Netflix’s Wednesday to bring Thing to life.

Netflix’s Addams Family spin-off dropped Wednesday, November 23, and features Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta Jones as well as Luis Guzman and Victor Dorobantu playing the Thing.

Victor Dorobantu brought Thing to life on Wednesday

An interview with Screen RantDorobantu played the role of Tim Burton’s Thing in Wednesday Addams as a 20 year old actor.

“But Tim wanted it to be an actual actor like they did in the 90s films, so it was this magician named Victor [Dorobantu],” Ortega said, “He would wear a full blue suit, and he would hide behind walls and underneath beds.”

Then, she explained that Dorobantu had a prosthetic placed on his right hand. “so that it looked like a wrist knob, and he would walk around.”

Thing actor was spent ‘hours’ Hair and Makeup

According to Ortega, there was more than just slipping the prosthetic on and heading to the set – it would take Dorobantu “hours” Get ready.

“Tim really liked his mannerisms, and he would spend hours in hair and makeup every day just getting that hand on,” She elaborated.

“Then we’d shoot some stuff with him, and other times we would shoot with absolutely nothing there. We’d shoot with the stand-in hand there; never did the tennis ball.

“I was either working with an actor and responding to him or I was looking at nothing, and then at the end of every take, we would have to bring in these gray and silver balls and a color chart so that they could add CGI. Those scenes always took longer because of that.”

What does Thing say in Wednesday?

Dorobantu was not only responsible for the creation of the famous hand, but also controlled how it communicates to others.

Although looking at the character move as it communicates with Wednesday and Enid you might think it’s all very scripted, but the former Scream actor said it just wasn’t that organised.

She said, “It was so funny because the Thing language was just made up on the day. Every day we’d show up and go, Ahhh…That looks right. I feel like I kind of know what he’s saying.’”

Other news: Receiptify app 2022 Spotify Line-up in Form of Receipts