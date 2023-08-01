Meet the New Houseguests of ‘Big Brother’ 25

The time is nearing for Big Brother 25. CBS has released the names of all the contestants who will compete for the grand prize of $750,000. Us Weekly reported. The latest news is in line with tradition Big Brother The cast is a group of unique characters that all think they can win.
Big Brother 25 Typically, summer premieres are at the start of the season. Due to ongoing Hollywood strike action, scripted television has been affected. Big Brother CBS delayed the show to help fill its fall schedule. It is the 25th year of Big Brother The show will debut on CBS at 8 pm ET, Wednesday August 2. CBS.
Meet the Houseguests before they move in! Find out who the contestants will be on Big Brother 25.
America
We are off! Let’s go! #bb25 cast! Cast!
1.
Name: America Lopez
Age: 27
Edinburg (TX)
Current City Brooklyn, NY
Job: Medical Receptionist pic.twitter.com/aTBjR4CwbL
America, a 27 year old receptionist from Brooklyn lives in Brooklyn. Considering her unique name and Big BrotherYou can expect to hear a lot more “America” jokes this season due to’s silliness.
Blue Kim
2.
Blue Kim
Age: 25
Riverside, CA
Current city: New York City, NY
Brand Strategist pic.twitter.com/nMN6hc2XP9
Blue Kim was born in California and is now a Brand Strategist. She is now located in the Big Apple.
Bowie Jane
3.
Name: Bowie Jane
Age: 45
Melbourne, Australia
Current City: Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: Barrister/DJ pic.twitter.com/Z18JHBp9Xe
Bowie Jane was the first. Big Brother The house guest will be an Australian. Now residing in Los Angeles, the DJ is a professional musician.
Cameron
4.
Name: Cameron Hardin
Age: 34
Eastman (GA)
Work: Stay-at home dad pic.twitter.com/317S80WGnR
Cameron Hardin comes from Eastman, Georgia. He is a father who stays at home.
Felicia
6.
Name: Felicia Cannon
Age: 63
Tacoma (WA)
Current City: Kennesaw, GA
Occupation: Real Estate Agent pic.twitter.com/M3TEmVdNRJ
Felicia was the oldest female competitor ever on Big Brother (USA). The agent has 63 years of age.
Hisam
7.
Hisam Goueli
Age: 45
Minneapolis, MN
Current city: Seattle, WA
Occupation: Geriatric Physician pic.twitter.com/2Kr9IlENcr
Hisam is a physician who specializes in geriatrics. The 45 year old lives in Seattle.
Izzy
8.
Name: Izzy Gleicher
Age: 32
Hometown: New York City, NY
A professional flutist is a profession. pic.twitter.com/9pfLnxhWPp
Izzy’s occupation is interesting, she is a flute player. She is from New York.
Jared
10.
Name: Jared Fields (Cirie’s son!!)
Age: 25
Norwalk (CT)
Occupation: Exterminator pic.twitter.com/edfolu720B
Jared’s mother is Cirie Fields, the winner of The Voice. Cirie, his mother, is the former reality TV star winner Traitors US One of the Best Survivor players in history.
Kirsten
11.
Name: Kirsten Elwin
Age: 25
Hometown: Orlando, FL via Dominica
Current City (Texas): Houston
Job: Molecular Biologist pic.twitter.com/Txgt6dH0Gm
Kirsten’s job is as a molecular biologist. She’ll use her intelligence in the Big Brother house.
Luke
12.
Name: Luke Valentine
Age: 30
Hometown: Weston (FL)
Coral Springs (FL)
Occupation: Illustrator pic.twitter.com/LxIWWjvKEd
Luke is an authentic Floridan. He is currently an illustrator.
Matt
13.
Name: Matt Klotz
Age: 27
Cameron Park is my hometown
Current City: Baton Rouge, LA
Gold Medalist at the Deaflympics pic.twitter.com/gatpwg4MX1
Matt is yet another guest who has made history during this houseguest season. It’s his first appearance on CBS as a contestant with hearing impairment.
Mecole
14.
Name: Mecole Hayes
Age: 30
Hometown: St Louis MO
Current City: Upper Marlboro, MD
Political Consultant pic.twitter.com/uUbMOzfXjV
Mecole comes from Maryland and is a consultant in politics. She will she be able make it through Big Brother politics?
Red
15.
Red Utley
Age: 37
Gatlinburg (TN) is the home of Gatlinburg.
Occupation: Sales pic.twitter.com/qi4Zpj78gC
They had to find a Red because there was already “Blue” in the contest. Tennessee is where the salesman hails from.
Reilly
16.
Name: Reilly Smedley
Age: 24
Hometown: Portland (ME)
Current City: Nashville, TN
Occupation: Bartender pic.twitter.com/GjWIyhWV1W
Reilly, the final houseguest is in the mix. She’s from Nashville and is a bartender.