Meet the New Houseguests of ‘Big Brother’ 25

The time is nearing for Big Brother 25. CBS has released the names of all the contestants who will compete for the grand prize of $750,000. Us Weekly reported. The latest news is in line with tradition Big Brother The cast is a group of unique characters that all think they can win.

Big Brother 25 Typically, summer premieres are at the start of the season. Due to ongoing Hollywood strike action, scripted television has been affected. Big Brother CBS delayed the show to help fill its fall schedule. It is the 25th year of Big Brother The show will debut on CBS at 8 pm ET, Wednesday August 2. CBS.

Meet the Houseguests before they move in! Find out who the contestants will be on Big Brother 25.

America

America, a 27 year old receptionist from Brooklyn lives in Brooklyn. Considering her unique name and Big BrotherYou can expect to hear a lot more “America” jokes this season due to’s silliness.

Blue Kim

Blue Kim was born in California and is now a Brand Strategist. She is now located in the Big Apple.

Bowie Jane

Bowie Jane was the first. Big Brother The house guest will be an Australian. Now residing in Los Angeles, the DJ is a professional musician.

Cameron

Cameron Hardin comes from Eastman, Georgia. He is a father who stays at home.

Felicia

Felicia was the oldest female competitor ever on Big Brother (USA). The agent has 63 years of age.

Hisam

Hisam is a physician who specializes in geriatrics. The 45 year old lives in Seattle.

Izzy

Izzy’s occupation is interesting, she is a flute player. She is from New York.

Jared

Jared’s mother is Cirie Fields, the winner of The Voice. Cirie, his mother, is the former reality TV star winner Traitors US One of the Best Survivor players in history.

Kirsten

Kirsten’s job is as a molecular biologist. She’ll use her intelligence in the Big Brother house.

Luke

Luke is an authentic Floridan. He is currently an illustrator.

Matt

Matt is yet another guest who has made history during this houseguest season. It’s his first appearance on CBS as a contestant with hearing impairment.

Mecole

Mecole comes from Maryland and is a consultant in politics. She will she be able make it through Big Brother politics?

Red

They had to find a Red because there was already “Blue” in the contest. Tennessee is where the salesman hails from.

Reilly

Reilly, the final houseguest is in the mix. She’s from Nashville and is a bartender.

