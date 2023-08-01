Meet the New Houseguests of ‘Big Brother’ 25

The time is nearing for Big Brother 25. CBS has released the names of all the contestants who will compete for the grand prize of $750,000. Us Weekly reported. The latest news is in line with tradition Big Brother The cast is a group of unique characters that all think they can win.

Big Brother 25 Typically, summer premieres are at the start of the season. Due to ongoing Hollywood strike action, scripted television has been affected. Big Brother CBS delayed the show to help fill its fall schedule. It is the 25th year of Big Brother The show will debut on CBS at 8 pm ET, Wednesday August 2. CBS.

Meet the Houseguests before they move in! Find out who the contestants will be on Big Brother 25.