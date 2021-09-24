Meet The Crown Actor Playing Princess Diana’s Boyfriend

Sadly, no. As much as we keep hoping, Morgan said that Harry and Meghan, despite the captivating drama they’ve added to the world of the royal family, are too recent to cover with any clarity.

“Meghan and Harry are in the middle of their journey, and I don’t know what their journey is or how it will end,” he told THR. “One wishes some happiness, but I’m much more comfortable writing about things that happened at least 20 years ago. I sort of have in my head a 20-year rule. That is enough time and enough distance to really understand something, to understand its role, to understand its position, to understand its relevance.”

Let’s hope for another season in 2040!