Meet stars of ‘Joan Is Awful’

The anthology format of Black Mirror allows for a new cast to be introduced in each episode. Who is the star of Joan Is Awful’s first episode?

Black Mirror is able to draw in big names for their eerie episode, and this has been the case since season 3, when it was moved onto Netflix. Miley, Anthony Mackie, Pom Klimentieff, Angourie, Rice, etc. have all appeared, along with Marvel’s Anthony Mackie.

The anthology show is back on our screens with season 6. This means that a host of new actors will join the list of Black Mirror veterans. But who are the stars of episode 1 of this series?

Black Mirror Season 6 Episode 1 Plot Preview

Netflix will release Season 6 of Black Mirror on June 15th, 2023. This is four years since the previous batch of episodes.

The first episode of the new season, Joan is Awful revolves around a woman who’s ordinary life has become the subject of a high-profile TV drama.

Salma Haiek, a Hollywood star and A-lister who portrays Joan in the Streamberry Series is horrified by the world’s obsession with the terrifyingly accurate series.

Black Mirror Season 6 Episode 1 Cast

Black Mirror is back with a brand new season. Each episode tells a story, and each one focuses on the cast. The actors who are confirmed to appear in Joan Is Awful episode 1 include:

Cast spotlight

Annie Murphy is Joan

Annie Murphy is the actress who plays Joan in episode 1.

Fans will recognize the Canadian actress best from her role as Alexis Rose in the comedy series Schitt’s Creek where she stars alongside Eugene and Daniel Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Chris Elliott.

Annie has appeared in an impressive 25 roles in her career to date, with notable projects including the Netflix series Russian Doll, The Plateaus, the 2012 TV adaptation of Beauty And The Beast and most recently, AMC’s Kevin Can F*** Himself.

Salma Hayek as herself / TV Joan

Salma Haiek is the star of Joan and her TV adaptation.

Hayek, who was born in Mexico, began her career as a telenovela actress in 1988.

Since then, the experienced actress has gone on to appear in almost 90 film and TV roles, notably starring in 2002’s Frida, Desperado, 30 Rock, Ugly Betty, The Hitman’s Bodyguard and its sequel, Marvel’s Eternals, House Of Gucci, Magic Mike’s Last Dance as well as 2011’s Puss In Boots movie and its recent sequel, The Last Wish.

Ben Barnes

Ben Barnes first broke into the acting industry with appearances in the likes of Stardust and The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian and since then, he’s starred in over 30 roles including the likes of Dorian Gray, Sons Of Liberty, Westworld, Marvel’s The Punisher and most recently, Netflix’s Shadow And Bone.

Himesh patel

After cutting his teeth in the British soap opera, EastEnders, Himesh Patel has made a name for himself in recent years, starring in 2019’s Beatles-themed rom-com, Yesterday, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and the TV series Damned, Avenue 5 and Station Eleven.

More recently, Patel appeared briefly in Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2 where he featured in a brief cameo revealing himself as Dr John Watson, Sherlock’s friend and crime-fighting assistant.

Michael Cera

Michael Cera will be a familiar face to many as he’s appeared in almost 100 film and TV projects since his career began back in 1999.

The Canadian actor’s best-known roles are likely to be in Scott Pilgrim Vs The World and Arrested Development.

Rob Delaney Mac

And finally, the last member of the cast to be announced prior to season 6’s release is Boston-born actor Rob Delaney.

Since making his acting debut in 2004, Delaney has starred in a whopping 50 roles, notably appearing in Deadpool 2, Catastrophe, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, Last Christmas, 2021’s Tom & Jerry, Home Sweet Home Alone, Ron’s Gone Wrong, The Man Who Fell To Earth, The School For Good And Evil and Prime Video’s recent series, The Power.

Black Mirror Season 6 is now available on Netflix Netflix From Thursday, 15 June 2023.

Season 6 will release as soon as it is possible.

