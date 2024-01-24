Meet Ramsey Tyson: The Inspiring Journey of Mike Tyson’s Transgender Child

Ramsey Tyson: Mike Tyson’s Child Identifies as Nonbinary and Transgender

Rayna Tyson, now known as Ramsey Tyson, is the child of the celebrated boxer Mike Tyson and Dr. Monica Teresa Turner. They were born on February 14, 1996. Their journey to becoming nonbinary has been a tough one, especially considering their high-profile parentage and the harsh scrutiny that comes with it.

Ramsey Tyson’s Birth and Parents

Ramsey Tyson was born to Dr. Monica Turner and boxer Mike Tyson. The couple faced challenging times throughout their marriage, including Mike’s legal troubles, but they divorced in 2002. Turner, a pediatric resident at Georgetown University Medical Centre, now lives a private life. Ramsey holds fond memories of their maternal grandmother, to whom they paid tribute in a moving video.

Ramsey Tyson Is in a Relationship

Ramsey Tyson, who uses they/them pronouns, is in a relationship with a girl. They have shared their love life and their pet cat, Basmati, with their followers. Interestingly, they do not hold any ill feelings towards their father, Mike Tyson, for misgendering them in the past.

Work on Hollywood Film

Ramsey Tyson’s life revolves around Tisch and the film industry, where they have taken on notable roles on the sets of documentaries and Hollywood films. Notably, they worked on the renowned Hollywood film “Joker.”

Ramsey Takes on Rapper Boosie over Bigoted Comments

Their public involvement extends to taking a stand against bigotry, as evidenced by their confrontation with rapper Boosie. Their boldness underlines their commitment to advocating for constructive societal change.

Ramsey Is on Good Terms with Father Mike Tyson

In spite of any misunderstandings or confrontations that may arise due to differences regarding gender identity, Ramsey and their father share a close bond. They are expressing their identity courageously and advocating for marginalized communities.