Meet Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara from My Fault’s lead cast

Fans are swooning over the new Spanish drama film Culpa Mia aka My Fault’s lead actors Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara.

The Amazon Prime Video film is adapted from author Mercedes Ron’s Wattpad story of the same name. Directed by Domingo González, My Fault features actors Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara in the lead roles of Noah and Nick.

Fans were hyped about the film ever since its trailer launched a month ago. The romantic drama landed on Amazon Prime on June 8. Ever since its release, movie lovers couldn’t help but swoon over the new leads and their chemistry.

Here’s a look at who they are and their previous acting jobs.

Meet actress Nicole Wallace from My Fault

Nicole is a Spanish actress who has previously appeared in shows like Parot (2021), Skam Espana (2018-2020), and more.

She portrayed the lead Nora in four seasons of Skam Espana. The series is about teenagers whose lives revolve around social media, love, religion, and more.

She also played Sol in the 2021 series Parot. Nicole has appeared in all 10 episodes of the show. The thriller revolves around a police officer investigating the murder of multiple inmates who were awaiting their potential release from prison.

Nicole has also starred in the 2023 film Vera.

The 21-year-old actress has already made a big name for herself despite her young age. She has over 900,000 followers on Instagram.

Meet Gabriel Guevara from My Fault

Gabriel, 22, is a well-known Spanish model and actor. He too has vast acting experience.

My Fault isn’t Gabriel and Nicole’s first job together. The duo were co-stars in Skam Espana, in which Gabriel portrayed Cristian.

He also appeared in the TV series HIT (2020-2021). Gabriel’s other acting roles have been in You’re Nothing Special (2022), Bosé (2022), and more.

The young Spaniard has fans swooning since the release of My Fault. His Instagram following has reached 1.1 million at the time of writing.

A look at other My Fault cast members

My Fault has a lineup of stunning cast members. The film also stars the likes of Marta Haza, Iván Sánchez, Fran Berenguer, Jaime Ordóñez, Anastasia Russo, Pablo Riguero, and more.

Marta, who plays Nicole’s mom in the film, has also appeared in Amigos, Hasta La Muerte, Velvet Coleccion, Velvet, and more.

Iván, who plays Gabriel’s dad, has previously starred in Lust for Life, Bosé, You Cannot Hide, Lo Imperdonable and more.