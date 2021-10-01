Meek Mill Gets Everything He Aims for in ‘On My Soul’ Video

Meek Mill confidently addresses goals and achievements in the new video for his song “On My Soul.” The track appears on fifth album Expensive Pain, which arrived at midnight on Thursday alongside the new clip.

In the video, the Philadelphia rapper enjoys the spoils of his success as he spends time with his famous friends, Jay-Z and Drake among them. As the clip showcases what he’s earned over his career — from sold-out stadium shows to the diamond-encrusted chains he rocks — he reflects on his past via footage from his early days. “Put it on my soul,” he raps over the jazzy, horn-and-piano-tipped track. “Ain’t nothing that I can’t hold, and everything that I aim for. I’m getting everything that I aim for.”

Meek’s 18-song Expensive Pain includes previously released singles “Blue Notes 2” featuring Lil Uzi Vert alongside other collaborations with Lil Durk and Lil Baby, Kehlani, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, and more artists.

Expensive Pain is the rapper’s full-length follow-up to 2018’s Championships.