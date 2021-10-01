Meek Mill Gets Everything He Aims for in ‘On My Soul’ Video

Meek Mill Gets Everything He Aims for in 'On My Soul' Video
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Meek Mill confidently addresses goals and achievements in the new video for his song “On My Soul.” The track appears on fifth album Expensive Pain, which arrived at midnight on Thursday alongside the new clip.

In the video, the Philadelphia rapper enjoys the spoils of his success as he spends time with his famous friends, Jay-Z and Drake among them. As the clip showcases what he’s earned over his career — from sold-out stadium shows to the diamond-encrusted chains he rocks — he reflects on his past via footage from his early days. “Put it on my soul,” he raps over the jazzy, horn-and-piano-tipped track. “Ain’t nothing that I can’t hold, and everything that I aim for. I’m getting everything that I aim for.”

Meek’s 18-song Expensive Pain includes previously released singles “Blue Notes 2” featuring Lil Uzi Vert alongside other collaborations with Lil Durk and Lil Baby, Kehlani, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, and more artists.

Expensive Pain is the rapper’s full-length follow-up to 2018’s Championships.

 

Latest News

Previous articleAmanza Smith Granted Sole Custody of Kids as Ex-Husband Remains MIA

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact