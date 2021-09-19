Medical Student Is Penalized for Wearing ‘Inappropriate’ Dress to an Exam

This month, a quote was posted on Twitter, revealing that a medical student of Newcastle University in the U.K. faced some pushback because of her dress.

The institution purportedly called it “the most inappropriate dress” they “had ever seen.” @TheGradMedic asked her followers what they thought about the “discrimination” she faced.

In the photo, the student’s navy dress was tight-fitting but covered her knees. Another comment was posted by @MedicGrandpa, a friend of @TheGradMedic, and they provided more details about the incident.

@MedicGrandpa wrote:

“A friend did their OSCE’s with me recently & got yellow carded for wearing a “short skirt”… could someone explain to me how it’s 2021 & medical schools are still pushing [this].”

THE COMPLAINT

The Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE) is an exam that tests the students in a “clinical setting” and evaluates how they interact with people who act as patients.

@TheGradMedic shared the specific complaint that her examiner lodged. She explained: “‘student had a short dress with no leg coverings—roleplayer commented immediately … said looked unprofessional, and I agree.’”

SOCIAL MEDIA RULES

Ciarán (@MedicGrandpa), who also attends the Newcastle school, shared what motivated him to post on behalf of his friend. He indicated that the university said sharing the story online could potentially be a “contravention of GMC guidance.”

Grand Medical Council (GMC) is the formal body the tracks the actions of doctors and medical students. They have strict rules regarding comments on social media.

EXAMINER’S WORD IS FINAL

Ciarán added that their complaints did not change the opinion of the university examiners. He expressed: “the [examiner’s] word is final, and the investigation is closed.”

Newcastle University unexpectedly posted an apology via Twitter. They clarified that the comment about the student’s dress length was lodged by a “role-play patient” during the OSCE exam.

THE YELLOW CARD

Their apology also indicated that the yellow card the student received was rescinded. @TheGradMedic responded and insisted that the apology was not entirely genuine.

She said both the role-play patient and the examiner ruled her dress inappropriate. She wanted the whole truth to circulate online and went as far as reaching out to the British Medical Association, a U.K. doctors union.

But we are not convinced that the yellow card should have been issued. This is why, when the concerns were raised with us by @thegradmedic earlier this year, they were investigated, and the yellow card was rescinded. (2/3)

— Newcastle University (@UniofNewcastle) September 9, 2021

JEOPARDIZING HER CAREER

@TheGradMedic added that she safeguarded the examiner’s identity and did not want to jeopardize her medical career because of the encounter. As a result, she won’t be giving the press any more comments.

Ultimately, @TheGradMedic hopes her experience will lead to “wider questions being asked [regarding] discrimination, policies, but also the freedom (or lack of) for students/doctors to discuss issues without fear of repercussions.”

ONLINE COMMENTS

Netizens were quick to comment on the incident. Many were shocked at her inappropriate dress. One user inquired if the student had sent the wrong photograph.

Another user suggested that the student might have been responsible. They stated: “The wellbeing of patients is paramount, and personal preference takes 2nd place. It has nothing to do with discrimination, but that seems to be the fallback position these days.”