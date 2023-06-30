Medical conditions which are likely to result in you losing your licence

In the past decade, more than half a mil UK drivers’ licences have been revoked because of medical conditions.

Health problems like double vision, sleep apnea, epilepsy or cataracts forced motorists to stop driving.

1 You may lose your license if you have certain common conditions Credit: Alamy

LeaseLoco, a comparison car leasing site, obtained the data via a Freedom of Information (FOI) request made to DVLA.

492 747 of them were drivers and motorcyclists, while 86746 operated lorries, buses, or trucks.

The number of driving licenses revoked due to medical reasons peaked in 2018 with 73.724.

Nearly 24,000 Brits are temporarily prohibited from driving for medical reasons.

Nine out of 10 drivers were licensed to drive a car or motorcycle, with the remaining being lorry and bus drivers.

The statistics also showed that just below 90,000 people have temporarily lost their licenses since the beginning of 2022.

More than half (59,930 people) of these were 50 years old or older. 8,650 others were under 30.

Most commonly, the cause of dementia and alcoholism is both.

Top 10 Conditions:

Dementia Alcohol dependency Double vision Epilepsy Vascular or arterial Disease Cataracts Seizures Giddiness Medication makes driving unsafe Sleep Apnoea

After a doctor has determined that the patient meets medical standards to drive, they can submit a new application.

Rules are different for drivers who voluntarily give up their license.

Under these circumstances, you can drive while your licence is being renewed if – you have the support of your doctor, a valid licence, you only drive under the conditions of the previous licence, you’re not disqualified, your last licence wasn’t revoked and your application is less than 12 months old.

John Wilmot CEO at LeaseLoco, said: “These figures make for quite frightening reading, and this could be just the tip of the iceberg.

“How many people are driving with a medical condition and haven’t informed the authorities?

“You can be fined up to £1,000 if you don’t tell the DVLA about a medical condition that affects your driving, but is that really a strong enough deterrent?

“With so many of us reliant on our cars for work and pleasure, there will be drivers on the road who think it’s worth the risk to keep quiet because handing in their driving licence could mean losing their mobility, their job and not seeing their family and friends.”

Not reporting any relevant medical conditions to the DVLA can result in a fine of up to £1,000, or prosecution if you’re involved in an accident as a result.

If you’ve been diagnosed with a new condition, it’s worth checking if you need to report it to the DVLA, atgov.uk/health-conditions-and-driving.

Speak to your doctor.