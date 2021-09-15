Meadow Walker Honors Late Father Paul Walker on His 48th Birthday

Meadow Walker honored her father, Paul Walker, with a heartwarming post. Meadow Walker took to social media in celebration of the late actor’s 48th birthday.
Fans all over the globe were left in absolute disarray when “Fast and Furious” star Paul Walker died after a fatal car crash in 2013. After his death, “Furious 7” was rewritten to honor Paul’s character (Brian O’Conner) with a sendoff.
It is no secret that Paul was missed by his co-stars as well as his family. Meadow Walker, Paul Walker’s daughter, paid tribute to the actor on Instagram. It was his 48th Birthday.
MEADOW’S TRIBUTE TO PAUL
The 22-year-old model posted a throwback photo of her and her dad showing Meadow and Paul’s younger versions. The photo showed them wearing blue tops that matched the piercing blue eyes.
The actor’s daughter has stopped at nothing to prove her love and show how greatly she misses her dad. She is also quite close to some “Fast and Furious” stars, especially Vin Diesel and his family. Meadow spoke out about how Diesel and her family supported Meadow following Paul’s tragic death.
A LOOK AT MEADOW’S MODELLING CAREER
Over the years, Meadow has taken up a career in the modeling world and she has been seen representing different famous labels like Givenchy, Gabriela Hearst, and Anna Sui.
The model’s postmortal birthday honor came following her incredible flow on the runway during New York Spring-Summer 2022 Fashion Week.
Meadow is quickly making a name in her extraordinary career. Meadow, the actor’s daughter, made her debut on the runway for Givenchy’s Fall/Winter 2019 show at Paris Fashion Week in March 2021.
The 22-year-old model also heated up the catwalk at New York’s Gabriela Hearst Ready to Wear Show. Meadow also continues Paul’s legacy by supporting the Paul Walker Foundation which protects wildlife and oceans.
MORE ON MEADOW’S CAREER
Paul’s daughter is signed into DNA Models. She appeared in an ad for Proenza Schouler’s Pre-Fall 2021 collection, and she opened Givenchy’s 2021 runway show.
The Givenchy video featured a combination of fashion and nightlife. Meadow was seen from the top as models walked down the walkway. The models danced with DJ Robert Hood to the soothing sounds of Robert Hood.
The 2021 collection featured layered silhouettes in predominantly black and cream colors. The 2021 collection featured oversized and tailored jackets with some architectural shoulders and straps.