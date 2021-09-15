Meadow Walker Honors Late Father Paul Walker on His 48th Birthday

Meadow Walker honored her father, Paul Walker, with a heartwarming post. Meadow Walker took to social media in celebration of the late actor’s 48th birthday.

Fans all over the globe were left in absolute disarray when “Fast and Furious” star Paul Walker died after a fatal car crash in 2013. After his death, “Furious 7” was rewritten to honor Paul’s character (Brian O’Conner) with a sendoff. It is no secret that Paul was missed by his co-stars as well as his family. Meadow Walker, Paul Walker’s daughter, paid tribute to the actor on Instagram. It was his 48th Birthday. MEADOW’S TRIBUTE TO PAUL The 22-year-old model posted a throwback photo of her and her dad showing Meadow and Paul’s younger versions. The photo showed them wearing blue tops that matched the piercing blue eyes. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) Paul Walker at the World Premiere of ‘Fast & Furious 6’ at Empire Leicester Square on May 7, 2013

The actor’s daughter has stopped at nothing to prove her love and show how greatly she misses her dad. She is also quite close to some “Fast and Furious” stars, especially Vin Diesel and his family. Meadow spoke out about how Diesel and her family supported Meadow following Paul’s tragic death.

[Meadow] She is now signed to DNA Models.