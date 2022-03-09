McGregor will Fight because He’s Drunk, Makhachev says

Get the Insider App You can choose from a personalized feed, summary mode or ad-free experience. Get the app Close icon A pair of crossed lines form an X. This indicates that you can close an interaction or dismiss a notification.

Conor McGregor can be defeated by Islam Makhachev.

Because Makhachev is associated with McGregor’s nemesis Khabib Numagomedov, they share a rivalry.

Makhachev continued the war of words, saying McGregor drinks too many to make him light.

LAS VEGAS — Dominant lightweight grappler Islam Makhachev is open to competing against Conor McGregor if the former UFC two-weight champion is serious about fighting him.

“Let’s go, let’s do it, why not,” On Monday, he spoke to ESPN.

There is an inherent rivalry between Makhachev and the Irishman because of Makhachev’s friendship with Khabib Nurmagomedov (teammate, trainer, and friend).

McGregor lost to Nurmagomedov in the UFC 229 event. McGregor was defeated by Nurmagomedov at the UFC 229 event in 2018. McGregor was knocked out in the second round, and he was submitted in the fourth.With a tight neck crank

Nurmagomedov, rather than celebrating the win, jumped out the Octagon and almost incited a riot when it appeared he was charging at McGregor’s friend Dillon Danis.

There was much controversy in the months before, as Nurmagomedov threatened McGregor and punched Artem Lobov.

McGregor flew from Europe and the US in apparent retaliation to Nurmagomedov. He found Nurmagomedov on a bus in a New York parking lot. McGregor grabbed a doll and threw it through the window. This shattered glass and injured athletes. The next day, McGregor was arrested.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov continued to fight long after the fight.





Four years ago, Conor McGregor was dominated by Khabib Nurmagomedov.





Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images









Makhachev appears happy to continue the rivalry with Nurmagomedov, who will retire in 2020. However, Makhachev said McGregor might have trouble losing weight due to his drinking habits.

“It’s gonna be hard for him to make 155 because he drunk all days, and lot of people are gonna smash him in this situation,”Makhachev stated that it is unlikely that McGregor will be involved in a title fight against Charles Oliveira.

“He just gonna fight Nate Diaz or some old people for make some money, and that’s it. He’s never gonna be champion. He’s never gonna compete this level.”

After Justin Gaethje’s attempt to take the title at UFC 274, Nurmagomedov has been lobbying Makhachev for the next title shot.

Dana White, UFC boss, recently stated that Makhachev had to first fight Beneil Daiush for the No.1 spot.

If Makhachev wins, as he has done in his pro MMA fights, then he could have to choose between fighting McGregor or gunning for the title.

It would be an excellent idea. “long night”McGregor said that he would fight Makhachev if he was allowed to.

“He was healthy when he fought Khabib. He wasn’t too drunk. But now he must retire.

“This guy has money, everything, but if he wants to come back — let’s do it. I will be happy to smash him.”