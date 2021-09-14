McDonald’s Pulls The Plug For Few Items On The Menu, But Replaces With Others

McDonald’s U.S. menus do not always have the same changes year to year. The U.K. company recently updated its menu with six limited-time items. McDonald’s the U.K. and Ireland were also forced to make milkshakes and bottled drinks off the menu at its restaurants due to supply chain issues in August.

According to the reports, the limited-edition menu items are the Single and Double BBQ Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Mars McFlurries, McSpicy, and the Mars McFlurries. These items were removed, but six new items were added: Big Tasty, Big Tasty With Bacon, Chicken BBQ Smokehouse, and Big Tasty, Mozzarella Dippers, Cadbury Caramel McFlurry, Cadbury Milk Chocolate McFlurry. Yes, McDonald’s U.K. has mozzarella sticks. They are not available in America.

These changes were intended to keep the menu current, but the pandemic of coronavirus forced McDonald’s U.K. and other fast-food chains to make some drastic changes. Due to supply chain issues, no UK location will stock milkshakes or bottles of bottled water.

“Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products,” Reports indicate that Tuesday was Tuesday’s statement by a McDonald’s spokesperson in the U.K. Reuters. “Bottled drinks and milkshakes are temporarily unavailable in restaurants across England, Scotland, and Wales.”

The limited-edition items have been removed from the McDonald’s menu. However, McDonald’s U.K. & Ireland customers will soon be able to try new dishes. The McPlant plant-based McPlant sandwich will be available at 10 Coventry restaurants starting Sept. 29 and expanding to 250 restaurants beginning Oct. 13. According to reports, the sandwich will be widely available in both countries by 2022. Market Watch.

McDonald’s American customers saw many changes to their menus in 2020 and 2021. The chain reduced its menu last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Notes: Salads, chicken tenders, and grilled chicken sandwiches were all gone, as well as some breakfast items. McDonald’s discontinued offering All Day Breakfast in March 2020. It hasn’t returned.

“As McDonald’s and franchisees evaluate if and how we bring All Day Breakfast back to our menus, we want to ensure these improvements will remain consistent for our customers,” McDonald’s said Business Insider. “Any final decision will be made in partnership with our franchisees, based on consumer demand, and designed to drive the business while minimizing operational disruptions.”

These changes were made but McDonald’s continues to offer new menu items. The company also announced plans to introduce Glazed Pull-Apart Donuts on the menu starting Sept 1, customers will love the donuts. “A unique twist on a classic donut that fans are sure to love,” according to the company. These sweet treats are only available for a very limited time.