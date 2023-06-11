McDonald’s McPlant Burger with regular cheese is not available

A viral TikTok shows a man unable to get a McDonald’s Vegan Burger with Regular Cheese. The employees quickly shut down the man. Source: Getty Images

My complaint has changed. This one doesn’t directly affect me Then, there are those who say thatAs of this writing, the vast majority of U.S.-based restaurants don’t offer the McPlant Burger. I understand your frustration. McDonald’s in the U.K. offers the McPlant Burger which is a completely plant-based hamburger (only a few locations do so in the States).

However, the TikTok-user who ordered the hamburger made a request which led to a big fight between himself and the restaurant staff. What else could he possibly have asked? Be prepared. His vegan patty was topped with cheese.

McDonald’s refused to serve a vegan with real cheese.

A TikTok (@itsyourboylouis) ordered a McPlant burger from the drive-through window at Mcdonald’s. He politely inquired, “Can I get normal cheese on the McPlant instead of vegan?” The attendant at the drive-thru denied his request. The drive-thru attendant said “we can’t because it would go against everything vegan.”

Lou then asked if he could have his McPlant burger sans cheese — and asked if he could have a regular slice of cheese separately, on the side. The attendant laughed and replied, “Yeah that is fine”, and placed the order. Spoiler Alert: It was You can also check out our other blog posts. fine.

Lou heard the woman on the radio as he waited to have his order prepared. She said, “No, he does not want cheese on his hamburger. He wants it separately.”

As he approached the pickup window, a second female employee welcomed him. She told him he couldn’t have the McPlant Burger with regular cheddar. Lou demanded a second time for the cheese to be placed in its own box. He also insisted on paying for two hamburgers.

Once again, he is closed down. “I want just a cheeseburger. No bun. Nothing except cheese.” He begged. He was told by a manager, who jumped on the microphone: “I won’t sell it to your.”

“You won’t sell me one piece of cheese?” Lou asked. He replied that he could not because he was sure Lou would commit an unforgivable crime: adding non-vegan melted cheese to a vegan patties. Lou pleads. It was still no. Further, the manager explained that it was not possible to give him this slice of cheese. “Because if you post that on Facebook. I’ll get fired. I’ve got kids and a wife. “I’m not going to be fired for a piece of cheese!” he proclaimed.

Lou figured that if he followed the logic of his manager, he would be able to go home, put a brick into his burger, and try and blame McDonald’s. In the end, Lou did not receive his slice of cheddar.

Commenters expressed their sympathy for him. “It’s almost like vegetarians don’t exist,” one user wrote. A second user commented, “I suppose you can’t even be vegetarian when eating at McDonald’s, then it’s only vegan, or nothing.”

A former manager told Lou she’d give him the McPlant Burger with regular cheese, should he ask. Some customers reported that they’d ordered the McPlant Burger with normal cheese in the past.

