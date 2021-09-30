McDonald’s Employee Allegedly Leaves Homeless Man in Tears after Pouring Coca-Cola on Him

A homeless man was brought to tears by the merciless behaviour of a McDonald’s employee who is said to have poured a drink on him next to the drive-through branch at the Rock Retail Park in Birkenhead, Merseyside, England.

The incident left the homeless man feeling completely broken and stressed. Tracy Martinedale discovered the man in distress and became furious at their poor state.

Martinedale ran to the aid of the homeless man around 11 AM on Tuesday, September 21. She was shocked to see the man crying and immediately ran to report everything to the duty manager of the fast-food giant.

alleged McDonald’s employee caused a man to become homeless. Photo: Shutterstock The 53-year-old Martinedale was left at the state the poor and homeless man was brought to by the popular fast-food chain. | Photo: Shutterstock

The 53-year-old Martinedale was left “fuming” at the state the poor and homeless man was brought to by the popular fast-food chain. She expressed her anger in these words:

“You don’t do that to another human being, whether they’re beggars or not. You just don’t.”

Martinedale helped calm the helpless man and decided to buy him new clothing from a local charity store. Mandy Edwards from Koala Charity Shop Claughton refused to give her any money, and she gave the clothes away for free.

A McDonald’s signboard was visible across the street. | Photo: Pixabay

Thanks to Martinedale, the homeless man had a new coat, a pair of trousers, a jumper and a top to wear. Edwards said that she didn’t feel the need to charge anything as the clothes were being donated to help homeless men. She shared her sentiments with the ECHO:

“I said ‘No, it’s fine to just take them, because that’s awful what they did to him (sic).”

So, to help the homeless man in whatever way possible, the charity shop manager donated the clothes for free. She was also horrified at how he was treated and shared her feelings.

A homeless man lying by the side of the road. | Photo: Pixabay

The McDonald’s employee had indeed hurt the man’s sentiments, but what Martinedale and Edwards did for him moved him to tears. He was shocked to find such good people willing to do this kind of thing for him. Edwards also added:

“They’re trying to keep their dignity, and then someone throws a thing of Coca Cola all over them (sic).”

But both the women were glad for calming the helpless and distraught man, who had been through an extremely disturbing incident that shook him to the core.

Image of a McDonald’s restaurant showing a person dining inside. A spokesperson for McDonald’s shared their views on the incident. | Photo: Pixabay

Following the horrible incident, a spokesperson from McDonald’s shared their thoughts on the matter. The ECHO was informed by them that they had received the allegation and are currently investigating the matter urgently.