McConnell Criticizes R.N.C. Censure of Jan. 6 Panel Members

Reporter: “Is it appropriate for the Republican National Committee to censure two sitting members of Congress and also use the words ‘legitimate political discourse’ in talking about Jan. 6?” “Well, let me give me my view of what happened January the 6th, and we all were here. We saw what happened. It was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent a peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election from one administration to the next. That’s what it was. With regard to the suggestion that the R.N.C. should be in the business of picking and choosing Republicans who ought to be supported, traditionally, the view of the national party committees is that we support all members of our party, regardless of their positions on some issues.” Reporter: “Do you have confidence in her, Ronna McDaniel, as chairwoman of the committee?” “I do, but the issue is whether or not the R.N.C. should be sort of singling out members of our party who may have different views from the majority. That’s not the job of the R.N.C.”