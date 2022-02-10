Mayor Adams Clashes With Albany Democrats Over His Crime Plan

For the mayor of New York City, it is customary to face the occasional hostile question from a lawmaker during his annual pilgrimage to the State Capitol in Albany to ask for money, a tradition known as “Tin Cup Day.”

But typically, those prickly questions come from lawmakers of the opposite party.

On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat with more centrist views than his predecessor, Bill de Blasio, caused the script to be flipped.

With crime-fighting at the core of his agenda, Mr. Adams used his virtual appearance before the State Legislature on Wednesday to argue that changes to bail laws and other measures designed to make the criminal justice system more fair have overreached, allowing more dangerous criminals onto the streets.

Latrice Walker, an Assembly Democrat from Brooklyn and one of the authors of recent changes to the state’s bail laws, took issue with the mayor’s comments and challenged Mr. Adams to a debate about bail reform and its impact on crime in New York City.