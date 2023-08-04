Maya Jama’s new photos are stunning, but the fans who see them get distracted by the sexy details in the photo background

MAYA Jama was stunning in her new photos, but one detail caught the attention of fans.

Central Recorder had revealed that the Love Island host, 28, would be the new face for Rimmel. She posted highlights of a night with Rimmel on Instagram.

3 Maya was stunning when she dressed up to go out for the night with Rimmel

3 But it was this risqué photo that got all of her followers talking

3 Maya celebrated becoming the face for Rimmel London

Maya, the presenter at the party, stunned as she wore a silver skin-tight dress without a bra.

The star-studded actress looked stunning as she arrived at the celebration to mark her collaboration with iconic makeup brand.

Maya’s fans were distracted by her last photo, which appeared to show someone who looked like the star in the picture posing completely naked.

One fan wrote: “It’s the last photo for me.”

One person simply used a series of eye emojis, while another wrote: “Obsessed.”

Maya’s jaw-dropping look came as no surprise though as she had kept fans stunned with a variety of dazzling ensembles during her villa appearances.

She admitted yesterday that she had only just had chance to watch back the Love Island finale – where she faced several challenges.

Taking to her Instagram story, the host said: “Just watched back the final and so cute.

“I had also my first live autoque happening situation, and I was bloooody-proud of the way that I handled it. Presenters will understand how mad this is.”