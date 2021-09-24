Max Verstappen says Lewis Hamilton “doesn’t know me” as he responds to F1 jibe

Max Verstappen has said that Lewis Hamilton “doesn’t know me” as he responded to the Formula One champions suggestion that the pressure is getting to the 23-year-old Dutchman.

Verstappen was penalised after the collision at the Italian Grand Prix. Verstappen will start the Russian Grand Prix this weekend with a three place grid penalty.

With eight races remaining, Verstappen leads Hamilton’s drivers’ championship by five points. He is currently aiming to win his first title.

Hamilton, however will be the sport’s most decorated driver if Hamilton wins his eighth title.









Speaking earlier this week, Hamilton hinted that Verstappen may be feeling the pressure in their battle for the championship.

The Mercedes driver said: “I remember what it was like battling for my first championship and obviously I’m fighting for something like my tenth battle or something like that.

“But I remember what it was like and I know the pressure that comes with it, and the experiences that go with it so I can empathise with that.

“I think what’s important is that we just continue to race hard but fair, and I have no doubts that we will both be professional and learn from the past.”

In response, Verstappen joked that he can barely sleep due to nerves and stated that Hamilton “doesn’t know me” at a press conference ahead of this weekend’s race.

“Yeah, I’m so nervous I can barely sleep. I mean it’s so horrible to fight for a title,” joked the Red Bull driver.

“I think if someone knows me, they think I’m very relaxed about all those things, and I really can’t be bothered, you know.

“I’m very chilled and it’s the best feeling ever to have a car, a great car, where you go into every weekend and you can fight for a win.

"It doesn't matter if you're just leading a championship or not.







“I think those comments I mean, it just shows you that he really doesn’t know me.

“Which is fine, I mean I also don’t need to know him, fully.

“But I just focus on myself, and I really enjoyed that they’re on the front, and hopefully, of course, we can do that for a very long time.”

Practice for the Russian Grand Prix starts on Friday at the Sochi Autodrom before qualifying on Saturday and the race itself on Sunday afternoon.